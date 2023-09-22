Kano Governor Sacked: NNPP Points Finger at Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has made a startling claim. They blame their former presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for ousting Kano governor Yusuf Abba.
The party alleges that Kwankwaso sold out NNPP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This was supposedly in exchange for a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal made a significant ruling. On Wednesday, they removed Abba from office.
In his place, they declared APC candidate Nasir Gawuna, the March 18 governorship election winner. The three-man panel, headed by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, provided reasons.
They stated that the margin of votes scored by NNPP was not valid. This was due to non-compliance with the 2022 electoral act.
The panel made a significant deduction. They removed 165,663 votes from the NNPP’s tally.
The reason?
The ballot papers for these votes were neither stamped nor signed. Consequently, they were declared invalid.
Alhaji Abass Akande Onilewura, a chieftain of NNPP in the Southwest, responded. He stated that this loss in Kano supports the allegations against Kwankwaso.
Onilewura believes Kwankwaso’s alleged anti-party activities led to this significant setback.
Editorial:
The recent ruling by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal is a seismic event in Nigerian politics. It underscores the fragile nature of political alliances and the consequences of internal party disputes.
The NNPP’s allegations against Kwankwaso are grave. They suggest a betrayal not just of a party but of the democratic process itself.
If these allegations hold weight, they paint a picture of political manoeuvring for personal gain. Such actions undermine the very foundations of democracy.
The people’s trust in the electoral process and their representatives is paramount. Any actions that erode this trust have far-reaching implications.
The NNPP’s loss in Kano is not just about one governorship position. It reflects deeper issues within the party and the political landscape.
The allegations against Kwankwaso, if true, highlight the need for greater transparency between parties. Parties must ensure that their actions align with their principles.
Only then can they truly represent the interests of their constituents.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is one of Nigeria’s most populous states.
- The state has a rich history, with the ancient Kano City Walls dating back to the 11th century.
- Kano is a significant trade and economic hub in Northern Nigeria.
- The state is known for its vibrant culture, with the annual Durbar festival being a significant highlight.
- Kano’s traditional leadership, with the Emir of Kano at its helm, plays a significant role in the state’s socio-political landscape.