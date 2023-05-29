Kebbi State Governor Installs Bello Nahaliku as New Accountant General

Kebbi State’s Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Bello Nahaliku as the state’s new Accountant General.
Alhaji Abubakar Dutsinmare, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, announced this news to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.
The statement details that, before his new appointment, Alhaji Bello Nahaliku served as the Director of Finance at the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). Nahaliku’s appointment takes immediate effect.
New Beginnings: Bello Nahaliku, Kebbi State’s New Accountant General
In a recent development, Alhaji Bello Nahaliku has been appointed as the new Accountant General of Kebbi State by Governor Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu.
Nahaliku brings to this position his experience as the Director of Finance at the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).
Given the complex financial landscape of Kebbi State, the choice of the new Accountant General is no minor matter. Nahaliku, with his experience and expertise in finance, is well-equipped to handle the challenging role.
On the other hand, critics might argue that an Accountant General from within the system might be too entrenched in existing protocols and potentially resistant to change.
Such reservations, while valid, do not necessarily dictate Nahaliku’s performance in the role.
Nahaliku is expected to bring stability, transparency, and efficiency to the financial operations of Kebbi State.
His tenure will be watched closely for his adherence to established practices and willingness to innovate when necessary.
Kebbi State residents and the broader Nigerian populace will be looking to Nahaliku to uphold the integrity of the state’s financial administration. It’s a demanding role, and the stakes are high.
The question now is: can Nahaliku rise to meet these expectations?
Did You Know?
- Kebbi State, located in North-West Nigeria, is one of the 36 states of the country.
- Agriculture is the primary occupation of the people in Kebbi State.
- The state capital of Kebbi is Birnin Kebbi.
