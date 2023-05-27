Kenyatta Urges President-elect Tinubu to Foster Unity in Nigeria

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to rise to the occasion and serve as a unifying figure in Nigeria.
Kenyatta made this plea during his address at the presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja on Saturday, an event held in anticipation of Tinubu’s oath-taking ceremony.
Kenyatta highlighted that, with the elections concluded, the responsibility now falls on Tinubu’s shoulders to unify all Nigerians, regardless of religious, ethnic, political, or other affiliations.
The former Kenyan leader stated,
“The competition is now behind us, and the formidable task of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria commences,” he addressed the audience as the event’s keynote speaker.
“Upon taking up the mantle as president, it would be prudent to elevate beyond the tactical politics of an election and embrace your role as Nigeria’s visionary leader.
“This calls for a fundamental shift from the confrontational mindset that we, as politicians, are prone to adopt during the electoral process.
“As president, you must quickly learn to lead both those who support you and those who do not with equal fervour and dedication, as you are now the father of all.”
Editorial
A Unifying Leadership for Nigeria: The Challenge for President-Elect Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ascendancy to the presidency comes with the daunting challenge of fostering unity in Nigeria. As Uhuru Kenyatta, the former Kenyan president, rightly pointed out, Tinubu must transcend the political manoeuvres of the electoral process and become a vision bearer for all Nigerians.
Critics may argue that these words are easy to say but challenging to implement. The deep-seated tribal and religious divides and political differences characterising Nigeria make the task of unifying the country seem herculean.
Nonetheless, Kenyatta’s words ring true. A divided Nigeria is a weaker Nigeria. It’s not just about the economy or security – it’s about the social fabric that holds the nation together.
For Nigeria to move forward, President-Elect Tinubu must heed Kenyatta’s advice. He needs to prove himself as a leader who can inspire unity and inclusivity, breaking the barriers of tribal and religious differences.
It’s a tall order but a necessary step for Nigeria’s progress. Now, more than ever, Nigeria needs a leader who is truly a father to all.
Did You Know?
- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- Uhuru Kenyatta was the President of Kenya from 2013 to 2022.
- Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnic groups, making it one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world.
