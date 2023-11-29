Kogi Election Tribunal Pauses for SDP’s Detailed Election Material Review

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, convening in Lokoja, has announced an indefinite adjournment to facilitate a thorough inspection of election materials by the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Following the tribunal’s directive, this pause in proceedings came as the SDP sought additional time to examine materials in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The tribunal had previously mandated INEC to provide the SDP with certified copies of electoral materials from the November 11 off-cycle election within 48 hours. This order also allowed the SDP’s forensic experts to scrutinize specific electoral materials, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and several local government-area results sheets.
This inspection is a critical part of the SDP’s petition against the All Progressives Congress’s victory in the election, as reported by Yohaig NG. The tribunal, led by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, made this decision following two ex-parte motions filed by the SDP and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka, on November 19.
Justice Birnin-Kudu has adjourned the hearing until the completion of the material inspection. The lead counsel for the petitioners, Mr John Adele (SAN), informed the court that while efforts to obtain the materials from INEC were largely successful, some delays had occurred, extending beyond the initial 48-hour timeframe.
The SDP and Yakubu-Ajaka are challenging the victory of the APC and its candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, who won the election with 446,237 votes against Yakubu-Ajaka’s 259,052 votes.
Editorial
The indefinite adjournment of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to allow the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to inspect election materials is a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic process. It underscores the importance of transparency and due diligence in the electoral process, especially in a political landscape where trust in electoral integrity is paramount.
We believe that the tribunal’s decision to grant the SDP time to inspect the election materials thoroughly is a testament to the judicial system’s commitment to fairness and justice. All parties in an election must be able to verify the process, mainly when there are claims of irregularities. This ensures that the electoral process is held to the highest standards and helps build public confidence in the outcomes.
The role of forensic examination in elections is increasingly becoming crucial. By allowing the SDP’s experts to examine the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and other relevant materials, the tribunal acknowledges the evolving nature of electioneering, where technology plays a significant role. This approach is commendable and should be a standard practice in disputed elections.
The cooperation of INEC in this process is a positive sign. It shows a willingness to uphold transparency and reinforces the importance of independent electoral bodies being open and accountable. Such cooperation is essential for the credibility of this election and the democratic process as a whole.
The tribunal’s decision and the subsequent actions taken by the SDP and INEC indicate a maturing democracy where institutions function independently and impartially. This scenario should serve as a benchmark for future electoral disputes, ensuring that every vote counts and the valid will of the people is respected.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State, often referred to as the ‘Confluence State’, is where the Niger and Benue rivers meet, a significant geographical feature in Nigeria.
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a recent technological innovation introduced by INEC to enhance the credibility of elections in Nigeria.
- Kogi State is one of Nigeria’s most ethnically diverse states, with over 40 ethnic groups with unique cultural identities.
- The concept of off-cycle elections, like the one held in Kogi State, is used in Nigeria to manage elections that are not conducted simultaneously across the country.
- Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, holds historical significance as the first administrative capital of modern-day Nigeria during the colonial era.