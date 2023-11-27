Kogi State Queries Monarch for Political Involvement

The Kogi State Government has issued a formal query to a prominent traditional ruler, the Ohimege Igu of Konto-Nkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Kotofor. This action follows allegations of the monarch’s involvement in partisan politics during the recent governorship election. The query, dated November 22, 2023, and signed by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Deedat, was made public on Sunday.
The government’s document accuses the royal father of actively participating in partisan politics, an action deemed highly inappropriate for his position. The query specifically highlights the negative impact of his involvement, stating it “endangered the security of your domain to the extent that crisis erupted under your watch.” This crisis tragically led to the death of a young lady and left several others wounded.
The state government views this matter with grave concern, emphasizing the contradiction of the monarch’s expected role as a revered royal father. The query expresses disappointment over his apparent disregard for the peace and security of the state, which was threatened by his actions.
Alhaji Abdulrazaq Kotofor has been given 48 hours to provide a written explanation to justify his actions and to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. Additionally, the state government may require oral explanations when a panel is set up to examine the case. The query ends with a stern reminder to the monarch to prioritize the content of the letter.
As of the time of reporting, it remains unclear whether the Ohimege Igu has responded to the query.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the Kogi State Government’s query to the Ohimege Igu of Konto-Nkarfe as a significant moment in the ongoing discourse about the role of traditional rulers in politics. The involvement of a royal figure in partisan politics raises critical questions about the boundaries between traditional leadership and political engagement.
We believe that traditional rulers, revered for their cultural and societal roles, should maintain a position of neutrality in political matters. Their involvement in politics not only undermines their impartiality but also risks the peace and stability of their domains. The tragic consequences of the crisis in Konto-Nkarfe, leading to loss of life, are a stark reminder of the potential fallout from such involvement.
The Kogi State Government’s decision to issue a query is a step towards reinforcing the apolitical nature of traditional rulership. It sends a clear message that the sanctity of traditional roles must be preserved and that any deviation from this norm will not be taken lightly.
However, this situation also calls for a broader reflection on the evolving role of traditional rulers in modern Nigeria. As society changes, so too must the understanding and expectations of traditional leadership. A balance must be struck between respecting cultural heritage and adapting to contemporary governance structures.
The case of the Ohimege Igu of Konto-Nkarfe serves as a crucial lesson for all traditional rulers. It highlights the need for a clear demarcation between cultural responsibilities and political activities. Ensuring this separation is vital for the preservation of the integrity and respect of traditional institutions.
Did You Know?
- Traditional Rulers’ Neutrality: Traditional rulers in Nigeria are expected to remain neutral in political matters, maintaining a position of impartiality.
- Kogi State’s Political Landscape: Kogi State, located in central Nigeria, has a diverse political environment with active participation in national and state elections.
- Role of Traditional Leaders: Traditional leaders in Nigeria play a significant role in cultural and societal matters, often acting as custodians of heritage and community welfare.
- Impact of Political Involvement: The involvement of traditional rulers in politics can lead to conflicts and undermine their authority and respect in the community.
- Governance and Culture: The intersection of traditional leadership and modern governance in Nigeria presents unique challenges and opportunities for societal development.