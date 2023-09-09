Kwankwaso Faction Seeks to Revamp NNPP’s Logo and Constitution

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) faces internal strife, with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s faction pushing for changes. They aim to amend the party’s constitution and logo.
The National Auditor of NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, confirmed this development. This comes three days after Major Agbo’s faction expelled NNPP’s presidential candidate for alleged misconduct.
Kwankwaso’s expulsion was publicized by NNPP’s factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq. He stated that Kwankwaso failed to defend himself against the allegations.
The expulsion has led to discord within the party. Members from opposing factions are blaming each other for the turmoil.
Kwankwaso’s camp is subtly moving to amend the logo and constitution. They aim to weaken the influence of NNPP founder Dr Boniface Aniebonam.
Johnson, however, denied that the move was a response to factionalism. He stated that the changes were already discussed at the NEC meeting.
Major Agbo, acting National Chairman of the opposing faction, believes the move aims to remove the founder’s immunity.
Editorial
The internal crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) reflects the more significant issues plaguing political parties in Nigeria. The move by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s faction to amend the party’s constitution and logo is a strategic play that could have far-reaching implications.
The timing of this move, coming shortly after Kwankwaso’s expulsion, raises questions about the faction’s motives. Is this an attempt to consolidate power or a genuine effort to reform the party?
The role of the National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, in confirming the proposed changes is noteworthy. Given the timing, his denial that the move is a response to the factional divide within the party seems disingenuous.
Major Agbo’s assertion that the amendments aim to remove the founder’s immunity adds another layer of complexity. It suggests that the faction is not just seeking to change the party’s image and foundational principles.
Did You Know?
- The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is one of the registered political parties in Nigeria.
- Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso served as the Governor of Kano State from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015.
- Factionalism within political parties is not unique to Nigeria; it is a common phenomenon in democracies worldwide.