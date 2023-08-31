Kwankwaso’s NNPP Membership Confirmed Amid Suspension Rumors

Robert Hon, the National Legal Adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has clarified that Rabiu Kwankwaso remains a party member. Hon stated that the Board of Trustees (BoT) lacks the constitutional authority to suspend Kwankwaso.
He emphasized that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) can suspend members.
Hon dismissed the purported suspension of Kwankwaso as a figment of the imagination.
He said that any faction claiming to have suspended Kwankwaso is illegal.
An emergency meeting was held in Abuja, where stakeholders from all 37 states, including Abuja, passed a vote of confidence on Kwankwaso.
The BoT had earlier suspended Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party activities.
New national officers have been appointed, headed by Dr. Agbo Major as acting National Chairman.
Major Agbo stated that his group is not concerned about their decision to suspend Kwankwaso.
Editorial
The recent clarification by Robert Hon, the National Legal Adviser of the NNPP, regarding Rabiu Kwankwaso’s membership status in the party is a critical development in the ongoing internal strife within the NNPP.
To maintain credibility, the party’s internal governance mechanisms must be transparent and adhere to constitutional mandates.
The NNPP is at a crossroads, and its leadership must act judiciously to resolve internal conflicts.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) should be the ultimate authority in matters of suspension and expulsion, as stipulated by the party’s constitution.
The party must also ensure that factions or personal vendettas do not influence its actions.
A transparent internal disciplinary process is crucial for the party’s long-term survival and credibility.
Did You Know?
- Rabiu Kwankwaso is a former Governor of Kano State.
- The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is one of Nigeria’s opposition parties.
- The Board of Trustees (BoT) in political parties often serves as an advisory body.
- The National Executive Committee (NEC) is usually the highest decision-making body in a political party.
- Internal party conflicts can significantly impact a party’s performance in elections.