Labour Party Alleges INEC’s Plot to Derail Ogah’s Appeal

The Labour Party’s leadership has voiced concerns over what it perceives as the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) attempts to hinder its efforts to reclaim the mandate of its suspended House of Representatives candidate, Amobi Ogah. This outcry followed an incident at the appellate court in Lagos, where two lawyers, each claiming to represent INEC, clashed over who had the legitimate authority to speak on the commission’s behalf. The party has since appealed to INEC’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to promptly address the situation.
Previously, on February 28, INEC declared Ogah the winner of the Isiukwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency election. However, a National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia later nullified Ogah’s election. The tribunal’s decision was based on non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. Despite this setback, Ogah has maintained that the acceptance of a ministerial position by his opponent, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, signifies her withdrawal from the electoral contest. The tribunal, however, dismissed this claim.
The recent courtroom drama has prompted the Labour Party to pen an open letter to INEC’s chairman, urging him to ensure the appeal process remains untainted. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, expressed concerns over the incident, suggesting it was a deliberate move to obstruct their efforts.
Editorial:
The recent events surrounding the appeal of Amobi Ogah, as reported by Yohaig NG, highlight the complexities and potential pitfalls of our electoral system. The integrity of our democratic processes is paramount, and any actions that might compromise this integrity should be viewed with concern.
The incident at the appellate court in Lagos, involving two lawyers both claiming to represent INEC, raises questions about transparency and the potential for undue influence in our electoral system.
It’s crucial for INEC, as the body responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria, to ensure that its actions are above reproach. The commission must act swiftly to address any ambiguities or inconsistencies in its representation in legal matters.
It’s essential for all stakeholders, including political parties and the judiciary, to work collaboratively to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and justice.
Did You Know?
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria.
- INEC’s primary responsibility is to organise and supervise all elections to the offices of the President, Vice-President, Governor, and Deputy Governor of a state, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state.
- The commission also registers political parties in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and an act of the National Assembly.
- INEC has the power to deregister political parties that do not meet certain criteria.
- Over the years, INEC has faced various challenges, including logistical issues, security concerns, and allegations of bias. However, it remains a pivotal institution in Nigeria’s democratic process.