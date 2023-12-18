Labour Party Clarifies Ownership of Buses Donated by Akpata

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party and the Olumide Akpata Campaign Organisation has addressed controversies surrounding the ownership of 20 buses donated to the party by Olumide Akpata, a governorship aspirant and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association. Contrary to claims circulating in the media that the donation was a “Greek gift,” both the party and the campaign organization affirmed that the buses were intended for the party.
A “Greek gift” typically refers to a seemingly generous offer that ultimately brings harm or adverse consequences to the recipient. Akpata was accused of registering the vehicles in his name through a company called Zopaz Advisory Service, with some suggesting that he might retrieve the buses if he did not secure the party’s governorship ticket.
However, the state chairman of the Labour Party, Kelly Ogbaloi, clarified that Akpata donated the vehicles and has officially become the party’s property, regardless of the initial registration details. He confirmed that Akpata has legally transferred the ownership of the vehicles to the Labour Party.
Toju David, the Director General of the Olumide Akpata Campaign Organisation, dismissed the allegations as false and disconnected from reality. He emphasized that all 21 vehicles purchased and donated to the Labour Party in Edo State legally belong to the party, not Olumide Akpata. David described the suggestion that Akpata would take back the donated vehicles as baseless and a form of cheap blackmail.
David also highlighted Akpata’s significant contributions to the party, including donations to campaigns, a Toyota Hiace Bus for party operations, pledges towards a new state secretariat, and substantial contributions to local government secretariats and party wards. He called on other aspirants to collaborate with Akpata in building the party rather than attempting to discredit him.
Editorial
The recent clarification by the Edo State Labour Party and the Olumide Akpata Campaign Organisation regarding the ownership of buses donated by Akpata is vital in dispelling misconceptions and ensuring transparency within the party. This situation underscores the importance of clear communication and legal formalities in political donations to avoid misunderstandings and unfounded accusations.
The initial controversy over the registration of the vehicles highlights a broader issue in political contributions: the need for clarity and transparency. It’s essential for political parties and their members to ensure that donations, especially significant ones like vehicles, are adequately documented and legally transferred to avoid any perception of impropriety.
Olumide Akpata’s contributions to the Labour Party, as outlined by his campaign organization, demonstrate a commendable level of commitment and support for the party’s growth and operations. Such contributions are crucial for political parties, particularly in strengthening their grassroots presence and campaign capabilities.
The call by the campaign organization for other aspirants to join hands in building the party, rather than engaging in divisive tactics is a reminder of the importance of unity and collaboration in politics. Building a strong and effective political party requires the collective effort of all its members, transcending individual ambitions for the greater good of the party and its ideals.
As the political landscape continues to evolve, it is imperative for parties and their members to foster an environment of transparency, cooperation, and mutual respect. This approach strengthens the party internally and enhances its credibility and appeal to the electorate.
Did You Know?
- Olumide Akpata is a prominent Nigerian lawyer and was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association.
- The concept of a “Greek gift” originates from the ancient tale of the Trojan Horse, where a gift was used as a deceitful tactic.
- As in many countries, political donations in Nigeria are subject to legal and ethical considerations to prevent corruption and undue influence.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria has seen a resurgence in popularity, partly due to increased public interest in alternative political platforms.
- Vehicle donations to political parties are common worldwide and are often used to facilitate campaign activities and grassroots mobilization.