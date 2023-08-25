Labour Party Crisis Deepens; Abure Ignores Court Ruling

The Labour Party’s ongoing leadership crisis escalated when Julius Abure, one of the party’s factional leaders, rejected a recent Appeal Court judgment.
The court had dismissed a suit filed by Basil Maduka, an aggrieved Imo State governorship candidate, against the party’s official candidate, Chief Ukaegbu Joseph.
Justice Joseph Oyewole ruled that the suit lacked merit and ordered Maduka to pay N250,000,000 to the Labour Party and Joseph.
Abure’s faction had previously disavowed any knowledge of Maduka and Joseph, asserting that Senator Athan Achonu is the party’s legitimate candidate.
Lamidi Apapa, another factional leader, insisted that the court ruling confirmed Abure was not the party’s authentic chairman during the primaries.
Editorial
The Labour Party’s leadership crisis is troubling and threatens the party’s unity and electoral prospects. The recent Appeal Court ruling, while legally sound, has only intensified the divisions within the party.
Factionalism in political parties is not new, but the Labour Party’s situation is particularly troubling given the upcoming elections.
The party must act swiftly to resolve these internal conflicts to present a united front. The judiciary has played its part; now it’s time for the party’s leadership to do theirs.
Internal democracy must be upheld, and mechanisms for dispute resolution should be strengthened. The party should also consider third-party mediation to resolve the crisis, as continued division weakens it.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was established to promote social democracy and was founded in 2002.
- Imo State, where the disputed governorship candidacy is located, is in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria.
- The Appeal Court is the second-highest in Nigeria, subordinate only to the Supreme Court.
- Factionalism in political parties often leads to declining voter trust and can impact electoral outcomes.
- Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa, the two factional leaders in question, have been involved in the Labour Party for several years.