Labour Party Crisis: Lamidi Apapa Refutes N500m Bribery Allegations and Appeals to Peter Obi

Mr Lamidi Apapa, the disputed National Chairman of the Labour Party, has repudiated claims of accepting N500 million to undermine the party’s case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).
Speaking to reporters after narrowly escaping an attack by angry youths at the PEPC in Abuja, Apapa denied receiving money from any group or individual to act against the party’s interests.
He has called upon Mr Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the recent February 25 Presidential Election, to take an objective approach to the leadership battle currently plaguing the party.
Apapa denounced the incident at the PEPC in Obi’s presence as disgraceful, labelling it a test of Obi’s leadership capabilities.
He asserted that the leadership crisis could have been avoided had Obi respected a ruling by the FCT High Court. The court had ordered Julius Abure and three others to cease presenting as national officers of the party due to accusations of forgery and perjury.
Apapa recounted that following the court order, he was unanimously selected to serve as the party’s interim leader.
He criticized Obi for continuing to accord respect to Abure despite the court’s ruling. Apapa has implored Obi to take a neutral, open-minded approach to end the leadership crisis.
The Deputy National Chairman of the Party in the North, Mr Mike Auta, also present at the briefing, refuted claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was involved in the party’s internal crisis, describing such allegations as baseless and unfounded.
Auta also assured that the party had no plans to withdraw the petition at the PEPC. However, he expressed regret to Nigerians who had given the party over six million votes in the presidential election.
He asked them not to be deterred by the ongoing leadership crisis, promising the dispute would soon be amicably resolved.
The court hearing was marked by a brawl between two Labour Party factions over who had the right to be present in court, leading to Apapa being assaulted before he was escorted to safety by security personnel.
As a result, Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned the party’s case until Friday.
When questioned, Apapa confirmed that he would attend the Friday hearing unless prevented by security personnel.
Editor’s Take: Contention within the Labour Party – A Test for Democracy and Leadership
The current crisis within the Labour Party in Nigeria is a stark reminder of the precarious nature of political power.
As the factional National Chairman, Mr Lamidi Apapa, vehemently denies accusations of accepting bribes to sabotage his party, the spotlight intensifies the need for transparency and unity.
Amid these internal struggles, the question of leadership comes to the fore.
The appeal to Mr Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, to intervene objectively in the leadership tussle signifies the expectation for him to uphold democratic values and provide robust leadership.
Despite the current dispute, there is reassurance from Deputy National Chairman, Mr Mike Auta, that the conflict will be resolved amicably.
As the dust settles, the Labour Party will need to reflect on the role that transparency, unity, and adherence to democratic principles play in securing a robust political future.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party (LP) is a political party in Nigeria founded in 2002.
- The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Nigeria is the court charged with adjudicating disputes that arise from presidential elections.
Why Yohaig NG?
Yohaig NG brings you the latest Nigerian news quickly and efficiently.
Our mission is to inform you of accurate, timely news stories nationwide.
We welcome your feedback on our news stories, editorials, and articles.
Join us in a conversation today!