Labour Party Defends Tinubu’s Swearing-In Despite Legal Challenges

The Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party (LP) faction has spoken out against demands for an interim government and protests against the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29.
These objections persist due to ongoing petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.
The LP group affirmed that Tinubu’s swearing-in would not interfere with the ongoing presidential election lawsuit involving their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In a statement issued to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the faction’s spokesperson, Abayomi Arabambi, declared that neither the Electoral Act nor Nigeria’s Constitution allows for a leadership vacuum.
He asserted,
“whether the President-elect is sworn in or not, there is right to remove him legally if it is found out that he was not duly elected.”
Arabambi referenced the 2003 case in Anambra State, where the Court deposed Chris Ngige and confirmed Peter Obi as Governor.
He noted that according to sections 136 and 146 of the Nigerian Constitution, only death or permanent incapacity could prevent a president-elect from being sworn in.
He criticiainabed Peter Obi’s stance, claiming it had no legal foundation.
Arabambi argued that refusing to inaugurate Tinubu as President on May 29 would result in a system vacuum, which the law does not permit.
He stressed that there’s no provision for an interim president in this situation.
He pointed out that “even Peter Obi once benefitted from the system of being sworn into office despite pending petitions filed against him before the tribunal by Andy Uba.”
The law must be obeyed, meaning Tinubu must be sworn in as president, Arabambi said.
He added,
“if anybody wants to change the narrative, they will have to change the law.”
Arabambi warned all “Obidiots” secretly pretending to be LP members and other “Obidients” agitating against the President-elect’s swearing-in to reconsider their positions.
He clarified that the LP would not endorse any illegal means of protest or violent government change.
Despite the controversy, Arabambi said the LP would continue to pursue its case in Court.
Arabambi emphasized the Labour Party’s commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and the constitutional process.
He noted that the party’s leadership believes in the efficacy and integrity of the judicial system.
“Any attempts to subvert the constitutional order would be counterproductive and detrimental to the democratic process,”
He called for patience and trust in the judicial system to resolve the ongoing legal disputes surrounding the election.
The LP spokesman urged all stakeholders, including other political parties and their supporters, to respect the legal process and not resort to actions that could incite violence or create instability.
Arabambi’s comments come when the country deals with the tension resulting from the recently concluded presidential election.
His stance echoes the sentiments of many who believe that due process should be followed regardless of the election’s outcome.
However, the calls for an interim government and the protests against the inauguration of the President-elect remain a divisive issue.
It’s a situation that calls for delicate handling by all parties involved to ensure the country’s stability and the preservation of its democratic principles.
As the inauguration date approaches, all eyes are on the Presidential Election Tribunal and how it will rule on the petitions.
The hope is for a just outcome that upholds the will of the Nigerian people and respects the rule of law.
Regardless of the Tribunal’s decision, it is imperative that Nigeria’s leaders, present and future, commit to serving the nation’s best interests.
The Labour Party’s stance is clear: the rule of law must prevail, and any change in leadership should be effected through legal and constitutional means.
This perspective is a reminder of the importance of respecting due process and the rule of law, especially in times of political tension and disagreement.
Editor’s Take
The call for President-elect Tinubu’s inauguration to be delayed and an interim government installed has sparked widespread debate.
This unprecedented move, which contradicts the principles of our Constitution, has been met with resistance, as seen in the Labour Party’s recent stance.
Understandably, there are mixed feelings about the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election.
Yet, we cannot dispute the importance of upholding our Constitution and adhering to the rule of law.
This is not just about the inauguration of a President; it’s about preserving the democratic values we hold dear.
The Labour Party’s position represents a broader sentiment that resonates across our nation’s political landscape: respect for due process.
It’s an opinion based on a fundamental understanding that the Constitution, as the supreme law of the land, must guide our actions, no matter the circumstance.
Our current state of affairs is a significant test for our young democracy, a litmus test for our respect for the rule of law and the strength of our democratic institutions.
As Nigerians, we must understand that the pathway to resolving our political differences should not involve circumventing the Constitution.
Instead, we should look to the judiciary, an independent arm of government, to arbitrate and ensure justice.
The implications of this unfolding scenario are profound.
It reinforces the need for political maturity, respect for our Constitution, and an unwavering commitment to democratic norms.
If not carefully handled, such a situation could set a dangerous precedent, providing fodder for future constitutional breaches and political instability.
The Labour Party’s position reminds us to guard our democracy vigilantly.
It implores those in power to abide by the law and respect the judicial process, even as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a contentious election.
We must, as a nation, rally against any attempts to undermine our democratic process.
As we await the Tribunal’s decision, let’s remember that patience, peace, and respect for the rule of law are the hallmarks of a mature democracy.
