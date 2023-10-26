Labour Party Denies Alleged Alliance with Minister Onyejeocha

The Labour Party’s leadership has refuted claims of an alliance with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, and the Lamidi Apapa faction, which is believed to be causing unrest within the party. This clarification comes a week after two legal representatives, both claiming to represent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), appeared at the appellate court in Lagos.
INEC had previously announced LP candidate, Amobi Ogah, as the winner of the Isiukwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency election. However, a National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia later nullified this decision. Ogah contended that Onyejeocha’s acceptance of a ministerial position indicated she had abandoned her petition, but the tribunal dismissed this claim.
The situation became more convoluted when two legal representatives appeared at the appellate court, each claiming to represent INEC. This led to an adjournment of the hearing. LP’s National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, during a press conference, alleged that Onyejeocha and the LP splinter group were orchestrating this confusion. He further claimed that Onyejeocha was retaliating for her electoral loss to Amobi Ogah.
In response, Gabriel Emameh, Media Adviser to the minister, advised the Labour Party to address its internal disputes and not involve Onyejeocha. He emphasised that the minister is focused on her duties and will not be sidetracked by baseless allegations.
Editorial:
The recent allegations and counter-allegations within the Labour Party highlight the intricate dynamics of Nigerian politics. While internal disagreements are not uncommon in political parties, such disputes must be resolved amicably and without casting aspersions on individuals outside the party.
The Labour Party’s allegations against Minister Onyejeocha raise questions about the motivations behind such claims. Is it a genuine concern, or is it a strategy to divert attention from internal issues? Political parties need to maintain their integrity and not resort to unfounded accusations.
We believe that for Nigeria’s democracy to thrive, political parties must uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability. It’s time for the Labour Party to introspect, address its internal challenges, and work towards a united front for the betterment of its members and the nation at large.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party (LP) is one of Nigeria’s registered political parties, established to promote labour-related issues.
- Nkiruka Onyejeocha has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, serving in various capacities over the years.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organising elections in Nigeria and ensuring they are free and fair.
- Internal disputes within political parties can significantly impact their performance in elections.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, with several parties contesting in local, state, and national elections.