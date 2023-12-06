Labour Party Faction Criticizes Peter Obi’s Remarks on Tinubu’s Government

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has publicly criticized the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his recent comments regarding President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Obi, known for his active presence on social media, particularly on his X handle, has been vocal in his criticism of the current government.
In a statement released Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party faction, Abayomi Arabambi, accused Obi of reeling from the “shock of the 2023 Presidential Election defeat” and engaging in “deceptive politics.” Arabambi expressly referred to Obi’s claim that the federal government-sponsored delegation to Dubai numbered 1,411, contradicting the official figure 422.
Arabambi labelled Obi’s criticism as “destructive” and “myopic,” particularly about his comments on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. He asserted that Obi’s remarks about the Walk Free Organisation Global Slavery Index Report 2023 revealed a lack of in-depth research and a tendency towards character assassination.
The factional leader urged Nigerians to conduct their research rather than relying on what he termed as “falsehood” propagated by Obi. Arabambi cited the 2023 Global Slavery Index Reports, which ranked North Korea, not Nigeria, as having the highest rate of modern slavery, with Nigeria experiencing minimal cases.
In a strong denouncement, Arabambi distanced the Labour Party, under the leadership of Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, from Obi’s statements, accusing him of deceiving Nigerians with fabricated data and indices. He concluded by urging Nigerians to disregard Obi’s statements made on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, emphasizing that Nigeria had been free from the menace of slavery since 1945.
Editorial
The recent criticism of Peter Obi’s comments on President Bola Tinubu’s administration by the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party reflects the complex dynamics within Nigerian politics. At Yohaig NG, we recognize that such internal party disagreements are not uncommon in the political landscape. Still, they underscore the importance of factual accuracy and responsible discourse in public statements.
The accusation of spreading misinformation, especially on platforms with broad reach like social media, is profound. It highlights the need for political figures to base their criticisms and assertions on verifiable facts and thorough research. In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, the responsibility of public figures to speak truthfully and constructively is more critical than ever.
However, this situation also brings to light the broader issue of political discourse in Nigeria. The tendency to resort to personal attacks and character assassination, as the Labour Party faction alleged, detracts from the substantive issues that need addressing. Political discourse needs to remain focused on policies, governance, and the welfare of the citizenry rather than descending into personal vendettas or unfounded accusations.
While differing views and criticisms are essential in a healthy democracy, they must be grounded in truth and aimed at constructive dialogue. We urge all political actors to engage in informative, respectful, and beneficial discourse on the nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was founded in 2002 and has since been a significant player in the country’s multi-party system.
- Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, emerged as a prominent figure in Nigerian politics with a reputation for prudent fiscal management.
- Nigeria’s political landscape is known for its vibrant and often heated debates, reflecting its population’s diverse opinions and interests.
- Social media has become a powerful tool in Nigerian politics, used by politicians and citizens alike to express opinions, mobilize support, and disseminate information.
- The concept of modern slavery, as discussed in global reports, includes forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking, issues that are of global concern and not limited to any single country.