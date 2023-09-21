Labour Party Faction Opposes Obi’s 2027 Presidential Bid

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has counselled Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, to consider another political platform for his 2027 presidential aspirations. The Edo Division of the Court of Appeal recently upheld this faction’s legitimacy.
They have begun the search for a different presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.
Abayomi Arabambi, the faction’s spokesperson, shared this stance in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH. This comes in the wake of Obi’s appeal to the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Election Petitions Court verdict.
This court had confirmed President Bola Tinubu as the victor of the 2023 presidential election.
Arabambi advised Obi to cease his appeal against Tinubu’s win at the Supreme Court. He attributed Obi’s election loss to his alleged poor management of human resources.
Arabambi stated that Obi should prepare for 2027 but not under the Labour Party banner. He suggested that Obi might consider returning to APGA for his presidential run.
However, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, dismissed Arabambi’s comments. He emphasised that the Apapa faction doesn’t have ownership of the Labour Party.
Kehinde Edun, the LP National Legal Adviser, also criticised the Apapa faction, asserting that the Independent National Electoral Commission recognises the Julius Abure faction.
Editorial
The internal strife within the Labour Party underscores the complexities of party politics in Nigeria. While factions within political parties are not uncommon, they can weaken the party’s overall stance and confuse its supporters.
The public disagreement over Peter Obi’s potential 2027 presidential bid highlights the need for unity and clear communication within political parties.
Despite internal party disagreements, Peter Obi’s political journey and aspirations deserve respect. The Labour Party must resolve internal conflicts and present a united front.
This will not only strengthen the party’s position but also provide clarity to its supporters.
Did You Know?
- Peter Obi served as the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.
- The Labour Party was founded in 2002 and has been a significant player in Nigeria’s political landscape.
- Internal party disagreements can impact the party’s performance in elections.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) oversees political parties and elections in Nigeria.
- Factions within political parties can arise due to ideological differences, leadership disputes, or other internal disagreements.