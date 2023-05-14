Labour Party Faction Urges Probe Into Attempts to Halt Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party is calling for a thorough investigation into Peter Obi and others allegedly plotting to disrupt the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.
The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, relayed this demand to the press in Abuja yesterday.
His statement comes amid rising tension and uncertainty concerning Tinubu’s inauguration, with some opposition figures advocating for a boycott while others have initiated legal action to halt the proceedings.
Nonetheless, Arabambi asserts that those attempting to hinder Tinubu’s inauguration, including Obi, are participating in activities contrary to democratic principles, warranting accountability.
He stated,
“If anyone, including Peter Obi, advocates for an interim administration, they should be apprehended by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali.”
Arabambi criticized the Labour Party’s legal team for their lack of communication concerning the petition about alleged attempts to obstruct Tinubu’s inauguration.
He expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s reliance on lawyers who don’t align with their cause and values.
He warned,
“If the Party’s legal team at the tribunal in Abuja fails to comply with our ultimatum and update us on the petition within 48 hours, we will appoint new lawyers to take over the case.”
Despite the friction, Arabambi reaffirmed that the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party faction remains dedicated to democratic values and the people’s will.
He urged all Nigerians to support the incoming administration and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for the nation.
Editor’s Take
A Test for Democracy: The Call to Uphold Bola Tinubu’s Inauguration
With the controversy surrounding the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu, the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has made a bold stand, urging for an investigation into Peter Obi and others allegedly plotting to disrupt the event.
This call sheds light on a critical democratic test facing Nigeria as we approach the May 29 inauguration.
The essence of democracy is the peaceful transition of power, which is now under threat.
The opposition’s call for a boycott, coupled with legal actions to halt the inauguration, are, according to Abayomi Arabambi, National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party faction, actions that contradict democratic principles.
These allegations, if proven true, could undermine the very fabric of our democracy.
Therefore, a thorough investigation must be carried out, not just to secure the inauguration but to safeguard the integrity of our democratic process.
However, it is also crucial to consider that the Labour Party faction must be open to transparency within their ranks in their call for justice.
The concerns raised about their legal team’s silence on the petition related to the alleged inauguration obstruction attempt to demand immediate attention.
As we look ahead to the inauguration, let this moment serve as a call to action for all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, to uphold the sanctity of our democratic processes.
Let’s rally behind the incoming administration, advocate for peace, and strive for a prosperous future for our country.
Did you know?
- The Labour Party in Nigeria, founded in 2002, is one of the country’s major political parties.
- The Labour Party’s ideology is social democratic, which aims to create a balance between the country’s economy and the welfare of the society.
- Nigeria practices a Federal presidential system, meaning the President of Nigeria is both the head of state and head of government.
The Yohaig NG Advantage
For those seeking the most recent and reliable news, Yohaig NG offers a compelling advantage.
Our platform is committed to delivering up-to-the-minute Naija news directly to your devices.
We gather information from trusted sources to ensure our readers are always informed about the nation’s critical events and happenings.
With Yohaig NG, you become part of a community that values credible, high-quality journalism.
We welcome your contributions and comments, encouraging you to engage in constructive discussions about our news stories.
Whether you agree, disagree, or want to contribute to the conversation, your input is always valued.