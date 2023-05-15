Labour Party stalwart Mr. Chinedu Onyeizu has stressed the importance of the incoming federal government’s fair and balanced distribution of political offices across all geopolitical zones.
He underscored this while discussing with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.
Onyeizu, who vied for the senatorial seat of Abia South under the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, lamented the perceived marginalization of the South East, which he believes has led to its underdevelopment.
The LP chieftain implored the soon-to-be government to rectify this imbalance, asserting the need to treat the South East equally among Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups.
“Since 2015, the South East has been notably marginalized when it comes to the distribution of significant political offices,” Onyeizu declared.
He expressed concerns that the same trend appears to be resurfacing with the new administration.
He pointed out the current political landscape where significant offices in the National Assembly have been zoned and micro-zoned, leaving the South East with a secondary position in the lower chamber of the assembly.
He questioned whether such an arrangement fits a geopolitical zone representing one of Nigeria’s three main ethnic blocs.
Onyeizu is convinced that ensuring an equitable share of political offices among all geopolitical zones would provide the necessary impetus to drive development in the South East.
Editorial Note: Towards an Equitable Distribution of Political Power
The incoming administration has an opportunity to chart a new course for Nigeria that underscores our unity in diversity.
One chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr. Chinedu Onyeizu, has drawn attention to a crucial issue: the perceived marginalization of the South East in the distribution of key political offices.
This concern cannot be swept under the carpet if we aspire to a united and progressive nation.
The South East, like any other geopolitical zone in Nigeria, deserves an equal share in the political power structure.
The principle of fairness and equity dictates that every region should have a significant role in the country’s governance.
The South East has found itself on the short end of the stick in this respect since 2015, according to Onyeizu.
The glaring imbalance in the distribution of critical political offices is an apparent deviation from our constitution’s principle of federal character.
The persistent sidelining of the South East not only undermines our national unity but also stifles the developmental potential of the region.
The South East is home to a significant portion of our population and contributes immensely to our national economy.
As such, it is only just that it receives its fair share of political representation.
This is not about pandering to ethnic sentiments but about upholding the principle of equity and fairness, which forms the bedrock of any democratic society.
Moreover, ensuring a fair distribution of political offices will contribute to quelling feelings of marginalization and disenchantment among the people of the South East.
It would help foster a sense of belonging and spur the region to contribute more actively towards national development.
As we look forward to a new administration, the political power structure must reflect the diversity of our nation.
It’s high time the South East is treated with the fairness and inclusivity it deserves.
The incoming government must rise above partisan politics and set a new precedent for equitable power distribution.
We urge our readers, especially those from the South East, to demand fair representation from the incoming government.
We also call on the government to ensure an even distribution of political offices, as it not only aligns with the tenets of democracy but also fosters national unity and development.
Did you know?
- The principle of Federal Character is enshrined in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution. It is designed to ensure that appointments to public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, ethnic, religious, and geographic diversity of the country.
- Nigeria’s South East region comprises five states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.
- The Igbo people, who predominantly inhabit the South East, are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa, with a population estimated at more than 30 million people.
The comprehensive news coverage provided by Yohaig NG, including up-to-date Naija news, is a valuable resource for keeping abreast of critical national issues like this one.
We encourage our readers to join the discussion by leaving their comments below.
We can keep the conversation going and contribute to positive societal changes.