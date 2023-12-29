Labour Party Sets By-Election Timetable, Senate Candidacy at N5m

In preparation for the upcoming by-elections on February 3, 2024, the Labour Party (LP) has announced its timetable and a detailed schedule of activities for candidates aspiring for Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats. The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Ibrahim, stated that the collection of forms for these positions would begin on December 28, 2023, and conclude on January 4, 2024. The party’s primaries are set for January 7, 2024.
The Labour Party has also set the fees for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms. For the Senate, the fees are N1.5 million and N3.5 million, respectively. Candidates for the House of Representatives must pay N1 million and N2 million, while those vying for the House of Assembly seats must pay N100,000 and N500,000.
In a significant move, the party has exempted female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) from paying the Expression of Interest Forms fees. This decision aligns with the party’s commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set the by-elections to fill vacancies caused by the resignation or death of National and State Houses of Assembly members. These vacancies span two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies in nine States of the Federation.
Editorial
The Labour Party’s recent announcement of its by-election timetable and fee structure is a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape. This move sets the stage for the upcoming elections and reflects the party’s approach to political participation and inclusivity.
The decision to exempt female candidates and Persons Living with Disabilities from the Expression of Interest fees is commendable. It demonstrates a progressive stance towards encouraging diversity and representation in political offices. Such policies are essential in a country as diverse as Nigeria, where equal representation in governance can lead to more inclusive and effective policymaking.
However, the high fees for candidacy, particularly for the Senate and House of Representatives, raise concerns about the accessibility of political participation. While it’s understood that election campaigns require funding, there’s a fine line between necessary expenses and creating financial barriers that could discourage potential candidates, especially those from less affluent backgrounds.
We advocate for a balanced approach that ensures the financial sustainability of political parties while promoting broader participation in the democratic process. Political parties must find innovative ways to fund their activities without imposing prohibitive costs on aspirants.
As Nigeria gears up for these by-elections, it’s an opportunity for political parties and the electorate to reflect on the kind of democracy they aspire to. A democracy where opportunities to serve are accessible to all, regardless of gender, disability, or economic status, is a democracy that truly represents the people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a federal legislative system, with the National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was founded in 2002, initially as the Party for Social Democracy.
- Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections and ensure democratic processes.
- Women currently represent less than 10% of Nigeria’s National Assembly members, highlighting the gender gap in political representation.
- Exempting certain groups from candidacy fees is gaining traction globally to encourage political participation among underrepresented groups.