Labour Party to Atiku: Keep Obi Out of Tinubu Dispute

The Labour Party (LP) has urged Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, to exclude its candidate, Peter Obi, from his ongoing conflict with President Bola Tinubu. The LP emphasised that Obi, the former Governor of Anambra, is singularly focused on reclaiming his ‘stolen mandate’ at the Supreme Court.
While the party stated it would embrace any support that heightens its pursuit of a nation where genuine justice prevails, it responded to Atiku’s invitation to Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People’s Party’s presidential flag bearer, to join his campaign in revealing the president’s alleged secrets.
In a statement issued in Abuja by LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party expressed its preference for their candidate to focus on his case at the apex court.
The statement read:
“Peter Obi is currently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that. He will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.”
The LP underscored Obi’s commitment to ensuring a just nation and welcomed any interest willing to join in the pursuit of a nation where justice shall prevail.
Editorial
The Labour Party’s plea to Atiku Abubakar to exclude Peter Obi from the ongoing political tussle with President Bola Tinubu underscores a vital principle in political discourse and conflict: the necessity to shield unrelated parties from unnecessary political skirmishes.
The political arena, especially during election periods, is often fraught with allegations, counter-allegations, and various forms of conflict. However, such conflicts must be contained and managed in a manner that does not unduly drag uninvolved parties into the fray.
We believe that political conflicts should be resolved with a focus on issues, policies, and verifiable facts, rather than becoming a widespread conflagration that engulfs all and sundry. It is crucial that political leaders while pursuing their grievances and conflicts, do so with a level of decorum and respect for the autonomy and focus of other leaders and their respective political pursuits.
The political landscape should be a space where constructive, issue-based conflicts can occur without devolving into a chaotic, all-encompassing battle that distracts from the critical issues facing the nation.
Did You Know?
- Peter Obi served as the Governor of Anambra State from 17 March 2006 to 2 November 2006 and from 9 February 2007 to 29 May 2014.
- Atiku Abubakar has run for the presidency of Nigeria multiple times, representing various political parties.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest judicial court in the country and its judgements are final and binding.
- Political conflicts, especially during election periods, are common in democracies worldwide and are often resolved through various legal and political mechanisms.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria, while not one of the two major parties, has been influential in various elections and has presented candidates for various political offices.