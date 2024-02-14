Labour Party Treasurer Alleges Chairman’s Alliance with Edo State Government

Oluchi Opara, the National Treasurer of the Labour Party, has publicly accused Julius Abure, the party’s Chairman, of forming an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Edo State. Opara’s allegations surfaced during her appearance on Arise TV’s “Good Morning Show,” where she demanded accountability for approximately N3.5 billion, which she claims were proceeds from the sale of forms and other fundraising activities for the 2023 general elections.
Opara’s concerns extend beyond financial accountability, including accusations of money laundering, misappropriation, and embezzlement within the party. She highlighted a particularly egregious act where the signature of the late national Chairman, Abdulkadir Salami, was allegedly forged two months posthumously to withdraw funds from the party’s account.
In response to these allegations, the Labour Party, through its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, dismissed Opara’s claims as malicious and influenced by external detractors. The party insists that it has not received the N3.5 billion Opara mentioned and refutes any embezzlement by Abure. The Labour Party also emphasised its commitment to transparency, noting that regulatory bodies, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), regularly audited and scrutinised its accounts.
Editorial:
The unfolding controversy within the Labour Party, marked by severe allegations from its National Treasurer against the Chairman, underscores a broader issue of transparency and accountability within political parties in Nigeria. Such internal disputes threaten the cohesion and public image of the parties involved and raise questions about the integrity of political financing in the country.
The allegations of financial impropriety and the supposed alliance with a state government highlight the complex interplay between political ambitions and governance. For a party positioned as an alternative to the traditional political powerhouses, maintaining the trust of its members and the public is paramount. This situation requires a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify doubts about the party’s financial dealings and governance practices.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of internal democracy and checks and balances within political parties. Ensuring that party officials are held accountable and that financial transactions are transparent and properly documented is essential for the health of Nigeria’s democracy.
As the Labour Party navigates these turbulent waters, it must strive to resolve these issues amicably and transparently. Doing so will strengthen the party’s internal governance and send a positive signal to the electorate about its commitment to ethical practices and good governance.
Did You Know?
- Political parties in Nigeria must submit their financial records to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for auditing.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria has gained significant attention as a potential third force in the country’s traditionally two-party dominant political landscape.
- Financial transparency and accountability within political parties are crucial for building public trust and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.
- If proven, the forging of signatures to access party funds constitutes a criminal offence and undermines the democratic principles of accountability and transparency.
- The relationship between state governments and political parties can significantly influence local politics and governance, highlighting the need for clear boundaries and ethical conduct.