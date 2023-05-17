Labour Party’s Inner Turmoil Spills Over to Election Petition Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal for Presidential matters on Wednesday dismissed any form of representation from the Labour Party aside from the 1st petitioner, Peter Obi, who was physically present in court.
The decision was reached by the presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who was aware of an internal conflict within the party before the court resumed its proceedings.
As the case was presented, Obi identified himself, soon followed by Dudu Manuga, the National Women’s Leader of the Party, seated next to Obi.
However, before the court could officially note Manuga, Lamidi Apapa swiftly rose, claiming to represent the Labour Party.
Interrupting, Justice Haruna stated, “It appears there was a little disagreement… We are not recognizing any representative from the party.”
Earlier, there had been visible tension outside the PEPC Court between different factions of the Labour Party, each claiming legitimacy.
The faction led by Lamidi Apapa was contesting the presence of party members loyal to Julius Abure in the court, citing a standing ruling from the FCT High Court that had suspended the Abure-led faction.
The court adjourned following these events, set to resume for the continuation of the pre-hearing of Peter Obi’s petition.
The in-party clash that could have disrupted today’s proceedings appears to have been managed with this intervention.
Editor’s Note: Unraveling the Labour Party’s Internal Feud
The Election Petition Tribunal witnessed an unusual event on Wednesday when the Labour Party’s internal dispute entered the courtroom. As the Labour Party’s factions clashed over-representation, it was evident that the party’s unity hung in the balance.
The tribunal, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, wisely opted only to acknowledge the 1st petitioner, Peter Obi, a decision that prevented an even more chaotic scene. Yet, the mere occurrence of such a scenario within a legal setting underscores the extent of the Labour Party’s internal disarray.
This public display of discord brings to light a concerning issue: destabilising a political party can lead to ramifications beyond its internal structures. In this case, the Labour Party’s turmoil has the potential to delay or disrupt the legal process.
The parties involved must understand the gravity of the situation. The opposing factions within the party should prioritise the broader implications of their actions over individual ambitions. We urge the Labour Party to resolve internal disputes swiftly, uphold the rule of law, and respect the court’s proceedings.
Furthermore, the leadership within the Labour Party must take immediate steps towards reconciliation. An internal conflict resolution mechanism should be implemented to prevent such instances from recurring. The stability of our democratic processes depends on it.
Did you know?
- The Labour Party, formed in 2002, is one of the youngest political parties in Nigeria.
- As of 2023, the Labour Party has presented candidates for the presidential elections four times.
- The Labour Party holds one gubernatorial position in Nigeria (Abia State).
At Yohaig NG, we strive to inform our readers of the latest Naija news.
We are committed to providing comprehensive and accurate news updates, covering a broad spectrum of topics directly affecting our readers.
We encourage our readers to participate in the conversation by leaving their comments.