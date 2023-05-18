Labour Party’s Lamidi Apapa Will Honor Tinubu’s Reconciliation Call on Party’s Approval

Lamidi Apapa, the chairman of a faction within the Labour Party, has declared that he will accept an invitation for reconciliation discussions from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on the condition that the party approves.
In response to questions regarding his potential attendance at a meeting with Tinubu during Arise TV’s Morning Show on Thursday, Apapa asserted that he would only accept the invitation if it received the party’s sanction.
Apapa said, “Before I honour him, I will consult the executive of the party, so if they ask me to go ahead, I will do. If the executive says go ahead it becomes our position. It’s not going to be my position.”
He further highlighted the collective decision-making process within the party, stating that any meeting would represent the party’s position, not his alone.
The leadership crisis within the Labour Party escalated on Wednesday, resulting in a skirmish at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja between factions loyal to Apapa and Julius Abure, another factional leader.
Following the Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, Abure’s position as National Chairman of the LP was suspended.
Apapa narrowly avoided being mobbed by disgruntled party members on the court grounds. The police quickly intervened to restore order. This incident further highlighted the struggle for recognition between the two factions.
Apapa also responded to accusations of accepting bribes from Tinubu.
He denied these allegations, stating,
“On the allegation of bribe-taking, it’s not true. If you have evidence to prove, bring your evidence that I have collected money or we’ve collected money from anybody. It’s absolutely untrue.”
Lastly, the factional chairman shared his views on the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Peter Obi. He expressed his disappointment with Obi and shared instances of their interactions in the past, undermining Obi’s claim of not knowing him at all.
Editor’s Note: Leadership Tussle, Factional Politics, and the Fate of Nigeria’s Labour Party
The Labour Party’s ongoing leadership crisis highlights the issues often associated with factional politics. A party divided against itself cannot fight external political battles, let alone present a cohesive front to voters.
Parties must address internal divisions and build consensus to serve their members effectively and remain relevant within Nigeria’s political landscape.
While President-elect Bola Tinubu’s effort for reconciliation is commendable, the crux of the Labour Party’s issue lies within. Effective leadership and clear communication within party ranks are needed to resolve this factional crisis.
The allegations of bribe-taking levelled against Apapa and the public disagreement between him and Peter Obi further fuel this crisis.
If such issues are not resolved quickly and transparently, such issues may further erode the party’s credibility and members’ trust. Therefore, for the Labour Party, reconciliation within is as crucial as the reconciliation offered from outside.
Did you know?
- Nigeria’s Labour Party was formed in 2002.
- Bola Tinubu served as Lagos State Governor from 1999 to 2007.
Why Yohaig?
Yohaig NG is your reliable source for timely and accurate news updates from Nigeria.
Our comprehensive coverage spans various topics, including politics, business, health, entertainment, and sports.
Stay informed with Yohaig NG, join our community to express your views, and engage in insightful discussions.