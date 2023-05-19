Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Decries Impersonation and Smear Attempts

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has voiced concerns over repeated attempts to discredit and impersonate him, both domestically and internationally. He highlighted a recent incident where an unknown individual purportedly replicated his voice while calling third parties.
In a post on his Twitter account, Obi recounted an episode from May 17 at the Court of Appeal premises of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.
Prince Mustapha Audu, son of the late Governor of Kogi State, alleged that he had received a phone call from Obi, during which Obi spoke in Igbo and abruptly ended the call when Audu could not respond in the same language. Audu, in turn, accused Obi of being an ethnic and religious bigot.
Obi denied making the call, stating that at the alleged time, he was attending a meeting in Nice, France.
He had subsequently travelled to London, only returning to Nigeria the following morning for a court session. Confronted with this information, Audi expressed surprise and embarrassment, conceding that the voice on the call had sounded like Obi.
Describing the incident as “one of the many desperate efforts to run me down and tag me as what I am not,” Obi warned the public to be cautious and not be misled by those impersonating him for their agendas.
Editor’s Take: Rise of Impersonation Tactics in Nigerian Politics: A Threat to Democracy
The recent claim by Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate that he has been a victim of impersonation and attempts to discredit him is not an isolated incident but a symptom of an alarming trend in Nigerian politics.
Tactics like these pose a significant threat to the health of our democracy, undermining public trust in the political process and potentially swaying voters’ perceptions and choices based on falsehoods.
Obi’s ordeal underscores the urgency of enhancing security measures to prevent such impersonations and protecting the integrity of our public figures and democratic process. It also highlights the need for public education about these tactics to encourage scepticism of unverified claims and promote a more informed electorate.
Such efforts require a collaborative approach involving political parties, law enforcement, tech companies, and civil society. It’s a call to action that demands urgent attention if we are to safeguard our democratic institutions against these insidious tactics.
- Peter Obi was the Governor of Anambra State in Nigeria from 2006 to 2014. During his governorship tenure, he was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but later switched to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
