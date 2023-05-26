Labour Rep Praises President Tinubu’s Surprising Acumen, Readiness

Godwin Amobi Ogar, an incoming member of the House of Representatives, has candidly shared his newfound appreciation for the intellectual prowess and readiness of President Bola Tinubu.
The Labour Party politician, soon to be representing Isiuakwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, recently voiced this unexpected revelation.
His admiration for Tinubu’s capabilities unfolded after a crucial meeting addressing the National Assembly leadership deadlock.
This gathering brought together opposition senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect from various parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). It occurred at the State House in Abuja, per Vanguard reports.
Addressing the media post-meeting, Ogar voiced his excitement, expressing,
“Today is my best day, I’m so thrilled to be an elected member witnessing my President speak. Truly, I had no idea about his intelligence and his readiness to serve our country.”
Ogar was moved by Tinubu’s passion, character, charisma, and belief in a better Nigeria. These elements, he believes, could help drive the Nation towards a more stabilised government.
Despite his Labour Party allegiance, he openly supported the government’s decision, emphasising the importance of national unity over party affiliations.
Editorial
A Surprise Encounter Reveals Presidential Mettle
The news that Godwin Amobi Ogar, an incoming member of the House of Representatives, has had a change of heart about President Bola Tinubu’s competence is quite telling. The Labour Party representative’s candid revelation underlines a crucial point: political perceptions can shift when one has the chance to witness leadership firsthand.
It’s all too easy to underestimate those we oppose. Opposition members might dismiss Tinubu as unprepared and less intelligent, given their preconceived notions. However, the direct encounter that Ogar had with Tinubu reveals a different story.
The Labour Party representative’s comments suggest recognising Tinubu’s commitment to nation-building. His praises of the President’s charisma, character, and belief in Nigeria’s potential show an appreciation for qualities that transcend party lines.
The example set by Ogar serves as a reminder to all – it’s vital to approach interactions with a willingness to reassess preconceptions. The Nation’s elected officials have a duty to their constituents to maintain an open mind and critically evaluate the merits and capabilities of their colleagues.
Regardless of political affiliations, the need for cooperative effort in creating a stable and prosperous Nigeria remains paramount. As Ogar himself has stated, the focus should be on building the Nation and promoting unity.
While opposing viewpoints enrich the democratic dialogue, there should be space for common ground and collaborative solutions to ensure the best possible outcomes for the Nation. Let this be an invitation to those in power and the constituents they serve: seek firsthand understanding, appreciate the potential in others, and strive towards collective progress.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, from which Godwin Amobi Ogar was elected, is renowned for its rich agricultural resources, producing items like yam, maise, potatoes and oil palm.
- The Labour Party, to which Ogar belongs, was formed in 2002 and is one of Nigeria’s political parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
- Bola Tinubu, the man at the heart of this story, is a significant figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, having served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
