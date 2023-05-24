Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Shakes up Cabinet Prior to 2023 Swearing-In

Article Summary
- Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dissolves his cabinet ahead of his second term swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 29, 2023.
- The directive does not affect political appointees whose roles are defined by legislation, tenure-based, or members of statutory commissions and governing councils whose tenures are still valid.
- Affected political officeholders are mandated to prepare handover notes and return government property.
- The handover notes will be submitted to respective Permanent Secretaries and the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, by May 26, 2023.
News Story
Lagos State’s leading figure, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has made a decisive move in shaking up his cabinet in anticipation of his swearing-in ceremony slated for May 29, 2023. As a result, sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, are preparing to embark on a second term of four years.
The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this significant announcement on Wednesday via a circular with the reference number No. 046.
An excerpt from the circular elaborates on the specifics of the directive, stating,
“However, political appointees whose appointments are by Legislation/Tenure-Based and Members of Statutory Commissions/Governing Councils whose tenures have not lapsed, are not affected by this directive, unless otherwise formally informed.”
Political office holders impacted by this move are obliged to prepare individual handover notes, and they are expected to return any government property in their possession, including utility or project vehicles, to the most senior director of their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.
The circular also specifies a deadline for the handover notes to be sent to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office: Friday, May 26, 2023.
The Governor extends his wishes of success to the departing public officeholders, expressing his gratitude for their contributions to the development of the State and the significant milestones achieved under the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.
Editorial
Lagos State Leadership Shakeup: A Timely Refresh or Disruptive Change?
After his second term swearing-in ceremony on May 29, 2023, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dissolved his cabinet. This bold move, albeit conventional in the political scene, brings to the fore questions on continuity, governance, and development, especially considering the achievements under the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.
To be sure, such reshuffling is often a necessary endeavour to introduce new perspectives and encourage innovative approaches. The move, however, isn’t a blanket one, as political appointees with legislation or tenure-based roles, along with members of statutory commissions and governing councils with unexpired tenures, are unaffected.
An optimist would view this development as an opportunity for growth. New appointees could bring fresh ideas, re-energize the government, and perhaps better align with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. In addition, this shakeup could allow for introducing innovative policies and accelerating the development pace in Lagos State.
Conversely, the dissolution does carry risks. New appointees must quickly get up to speed with their responsibilities and the broader state agenda. A quick turnaround is necessary to ensure the seamless continuation of policies and prevent any disruption that could detrimentally affect the State’s populace.
Despite these potential drawbacks, the incoming officeholders must align with the incumbent’s vision for the State. The handover process has already been initiated, with the outgoing cabinet members expected to return all government properties. This transition will be critical in ensuring Lagos State’s development continues.
We commend the outgoing cabinet members for advancing Lagos State under the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. Now, it is incumbent upon all residents to keep a keen eye on the selection and performance of the new cabinet members. Be an active participant in your democracy, Lagos State. It’s time to hold our leaders accountable.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s smallest State by geographical size, but it is the most populous.
- Lagos State is the economic hub of Nigeria, contributing significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, was first elected in 2019.
- The T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda is a strategic roadmap designed to guide development in Lagos State.
- The Agenda focuses on Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance.
