Lagos Lawmakers Unhappy with Governor’s Commissioner-Nominees List

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have voiced dissatisfaction over the commissioner nominees list sent to the House by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
During a plenary session on Thursday, lawmakers expressed concern that the list did not meet their expectations or those of their constituencies.
The Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, read out the names of the 39 nominees sent by the governor.
Lawmakers then lamented the exclusion of certain local governments and constituencies from the list, urging the governor to reconsider the nominations.
Some lawmakers, such as Aro Abiodun of Ikorodu II constituency, expressed disappointment that their areas received only one slot.
Others, like Deputy Majority Leader Ademola Kasunmu, were upset about the complete absence of nominees from their areas, such as Ikeja.
The list’s lack of information regarding the local government areas of the nominees was also criticized.
Some lawmakers pointed out that loyal party members and technocrats who contributed to the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) success in the last election were overlooked.
The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, urged his colleagues to understand the governor’s choices, noting that not all local government areas could produce two commissioners each.
However, he agreed that the list should include the LGAs of the nominees and directed the Clerk to write to the governor requesting this information.
A committee chaired by Chief Whip Fatai Mojeed was set up to screen the nominees and report back.
Editorial:
The dissatisfaction expressed by Lagos lawmakers over the commissioner nominees list reflects deeper issues within the political landscape.
The concerns about excluding certain local governments and constituencies highlight a perceived lack of fairness and inclusivity in the nomination process.
While the governor has the legal right to choose his nominees, the discontent among lawmakers suggests a disconnect between the executive and legislative branches.
This could potentially lead to friction and hinder effective governance.
The call for a more balanced and representative list is not just about political appeasement; it’s about ensuring that all areas of Lagos State feel adequately represented and have a voice in the decision-making process.
The governor’s response to these concerns will indicate his willingness to collaborate and build consensus.
It’s an opportunity to demonstrate leadership and foster unity within the ruling party.
A more transparent and inclusive nomination process could go a long way in building trust and ensuring that all stakeholders feel valued and heard.
It’s a delicate balance that requires careful consideration and a willingness to engage in open dialogue.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria and has 20 local government areas.
- The Lagos State House of Assembly is responsible for making laws that govern the state.
- The nomination of commissioners is crucial to forming a new government, as they head various ministries and play critical roles in governance.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ruling party in Lagos State and has been in power since 1999.
- Political inclusivity is vital for democratic governance, ensuring that all segments of society have a say in decision-making.
