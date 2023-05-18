Lamidi Apapa Promises IG Petition Following Alleged Court Assault

Following an alleged assault by a group of youths, Lamidi Apapa, the beleaguered National Chairman of the Labour Party, is resolute in his plans to petition the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.
The assault supposedly took place at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, also the venue for the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).
It’s important to note that Apapa was allegedly mobbed on Wednesday by youths who had convened at the court to follow the petition filed by Peter Obi, disputing the results of the presidential election held on February 25.
After the alleged attack, Apapa was protected by security forces at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, where the PEPC proceedings were taking place.
Apapa had earlier accused Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and Julius Abure, the suspended National Chairman, of orchestrating the mob attack against him.
Offering his take on the incident in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, expressed his shock at the actions of Obi, Abure, and their supporters.
The Labour Party spokesperson reaffirmed their intent to file a petition with the Inspector General of Police over the incident, saying,
“They came there to kill today (Wednesday), and we will petition the police.”
Editor’s Take: No Place for Violence in Political Discourse
The alleged attack on the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, by a group of youths at the Court of Appeal in Abuja underscores a troubling trend in Nigerian politics – using violence to settle political disagreements.
Our political landscape should be a field where ideas compete for acceptance, not a battlefield where opponents are physically targeted. It’s a principle that is fundamental to a functioning democracy and one that all politicians and citizens should respect.
As the facts currently stand, Apapa has accused prominent party figures, Peter Obi and Julius Abure, of sponsoring the alleged attack against him. While these allegations are yet to be proven, they must be taken seriously, and a thorough investigation must be undertaken.
Should these allegations prove accurate, it represents a deplorable tactic within our political sphere. Not only does it put lives at risk, but it also erodes the integrity of our political processes and fuels a climate of fear and intimidation.
To this end, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, must respond swiftly to the petition that Apapa has vowed to submit.
They must ensure that justice is served and those responsible for the alleged assault are held accountable.
It is also a call to all political parties and their members to shun violence and uphold the principles of democracy.
Let us argue with our words, not our fists.
The Nigerian people deserve better.
The future of our nation deserves better.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was formed in 2002 and is known for its commitment to social democracy.
- The Inspector General of Police is the highest-ranking officer in the Nigeria Police Force.
- The Court of Appeal is the second highest court in Nigeria’s judiciary hierarchy.
- The Presidential Election Petition Court is specially constituted to handle disputes arising from the presidential election.
- Peter Obi served as the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.
Why Yohaig?
At Yohaig NG, we strive to deliver the latest Naija news in a timely and accessible manner.
We hold ourselves to a high standard of impartiality and accuracy, ensuring our readers can trust our news.
We invite you to be a part of our community.
Your comments and insights are welcomed and integral to our goal of fostering informed balanced discussions.