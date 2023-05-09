Landmark Ruling: Supreme Court Validates Adeleke’s Election as Osun State Governor

In a significant judgment on Tuesday, the Supreme Court reinforced the election of Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, as the rightfully elected Governor of Osun State.
The decision, primarily delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed an appeal lodged by the state’s former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against Adeleke’s electoral triumph.
While Oyetola claimed Adeleke’s victory was due to over-voting in 774 polling units across the state, he could not provide any evidence from the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the machine utilized in the polling units, to substantiate his claim.
The court pointed out, “The Appellant failed to provide any BVAS in evidence, but sought to prove over-voting through an examination of INEC’s database or backend server”.
The Supreme Court underlined that the BVAS, which contains a record of accredited voters, is “the only direct and primary record of voters accredited at polling units on election day”.
It clarified that neither the Electoral Act 2022 nor the INEC’s Regulations mandate presiding officers in an election to transmit the number of accredited voters in each polling unit to the backend server via BVAS.
The Court discarded the testimonies of the purported expert witnesses in favor of Oyetola. It found no grounds to overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision, which upheld Adeleke’s election victory.
A recall brings us back to January 27, when the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, in a split decision, annulled the declaration of Adeleke of the PDP as the gubernatorial election’s winner.
However, the Court of Appeal, on March 24, reversed the tribunal’s judgment.
Despite their dissatisfaction with the judgment, Oyetola and the APC took the matter to the Supreme Court, where they were defeated on Tuesday.
Editorial Note
An Affirmation of Democracy: Supreme Court Validates Adeleke’s Election
In a decisive move that can only be seen as an affirmation of the electoral process and the rule of law, the Supreme Court of Nigeria recently validated the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Osun State.
The verdict, which dismissed an appeal lodged by the former governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), underlines the importance of substantive evidence in challenging electoral outcomes.
In the lead-up to the Supreme Court’s decision, there were claims of over-voting in 774 polling units.
Yet, the failure to produce evidence from the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), a machine employed in the polling units, significantly weakened these allegations.
The ruling is a testament to the robustness of Nigeria’s electoral system, demonstrating that mere conjecture and unsupported claims cannot overturn the will of the people as expressed through the ballot box.
This is a crucial message in a nation where faith in the democratic process is crucial for stability and progress.
While the judgment is a victory for Adeleke, it also holds broader implications for the country’s political landscape.
It underscores the importance of evidential integrity and fairness in our electoral process, reminding those in power that the rule of law prevails over personal or political interests.
As we move forward, it is essential that all stakeholders – from political parties and their candidates to the candidates, to the electoral bodies and the citizens – respect this crucial principle. We must remember that every vote counts and every election reflects the people’s will.
The Supreme Court’s verdict also stresses the importance of maintaining transparency and fairness in our electoral process.
It sends a clear message that allegations of irregularities must be backed by tangible proof, ensuring that the integrity of our electoral system remains unassailable.
The electoral bodies, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have a significant role.
They must ensure the proper functioning of electoral tools like the BVAS and the backend server.
The trust in our electoral process hinges on their efficacy and transparency.
Therefore, it is incumbent upon INEC to ensure that the BVAS and other electoral tools are used effectively to prevent any potential irregularities.
They must also make the electoral process more transparent and the results more trustworthy.
Now is the time to consolidate the gains from this judgment.
Let us use this as a springboard toward a more robust democratic system where elections are free, fair, and credible.
As we look forward to future elections, let us remember when the rule of law prevailed, and the people’s will was upheld.
