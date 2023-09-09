Laolu Akande: INEC’s E-Transmission Failure Erodes Public Trust

Laolu Akande, an aide to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, criticises the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He says INEC’s failure to electronically transmit election results has damaged its credibility.
Before the February 2023 elections, INEC had promised to use its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) for real-time updates. However, this did not happen during the presidential and National Assembly elections.
Despite public outcry, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal ruled in INEC’s favour. It stated that INEC is free to choose its method of transmitting results.
Akande argues that INEC’s actions have reduced its trustworthiness among Nigerians. He believes this also questions the legitimacy of the elected officials.
Editorial
Laolu Akande’s critique of INEC’s failure to electronically transmit election results is a timely and necessary intervention. The inability to deliver on its promises has not only damaged INEC’s reputation but also raised questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process in Nigeria.
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s ruling that INEC is at liberty to choose its method of transmitting results is a legal loophole that needs to be addressed. It provides a cover for potential malpractice and undermines the democratic process.
Akande’s comments highlight a broader issue of public trust in institutions. When a key electoral body like INEC fails to meet its commitments, it erodes confidence in the entire democratic system. This is a critical issue that demands immediate attention and reform.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is responsible for organizing elections in Nigeria.
- Electronic transmission of election results is considered more secure and transparent compared to manual methods.
- Laolu Akande has been a vocal critic of various government policies and is known for his advocacy for transparency and accountability.
- The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is a judicial body that hears complaints about presidential elections.
- Public trust in electoral bodies is a global concern, with many countries investing in technologies to improve transparency.