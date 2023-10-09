Lawyer Criticises Inec Over Certificate Controversy

Human rights activist and lawyer, Chukwudi Ezeobika, has sharply criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly failing to thoroughly investigate the information and certificates submitted by individuals seeking public offices.
Ezeobika expressed that INEC’s actions, or lack thereof, have subjected Nigeria to international ridicule, particularly in instances where the authenticity of a President’s certificate is under scrutiny, thereby casting shadows on the integrity of the nation’s leadership.
In a statement released to journalists in Lokoja on Monday, Ezeobika, reflecting on the Chicago State University certificate controversy, articulated that INEC has brought significant embarrassment to the country by neglecting to perform necessary verifications.
He described the situation as worrisome, raising serious questions about the integrity, capacity, and true independence of the Commission in its current form.
Ezeobika also pointed out that despite receiving substantial budgets from both the Nigerian government and international donors, INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, should have ensured the conduction of a free, fair, and credible election.
Editorial
The recent certificate saga and the ensuing criticism of INEC underscore a pivotal issue that we, as a nation, must confront: the imperative of ensuring thorough vetting processes for individuals vying for public offices.
The allegations and debates surrounding the authenticity of certificates and qualifications of political aspirants and office holders have not only cast a shadow on the individuals involved but have also, regrettably, tarnished the international image of Nigeria.
It is paramount that INEC, as the body responsible for overseeing electoral processes, exercises due diligence in verifying the credentials of all political aspirants. This is not merely a procedural necessity but a critical step in safeguarding the credibility and integrity of our democratic processes and institutions.
The failure to rigorously validate the qualifications of those seeking to occupy public offices not only undermines the credibility of the electoral process but also erodes public trust in our institutions.
Moving forward, INEC must implement a robust and transparent system for verifying the credentials of political aspirants, ensuring that those who seek to serve in public offices are thoroughly vetted and deemed fit for service.
This will not only enhance the credibility of our electoral processes but will also serve to restore and uphold the integrity of our democratic institutions.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is charged with organizing elections for various political offices in the country.
- The controversy over political figures’ certificates is not new in Nigeria and has been a recurring issue in several election cycles.
- INEC has the power to disqualify candidates who do not meet the necessary qualifications, although such decisions can be challenged in court.
- The Chicago State University, which is at the centre of the current certificate controversy, was founded in 1867 and is a public university located in Chicago, Illinois.
- Nigeria has one of the largest legal systems in the world and issues like certificate verification controversies often find their way to the courts, sometimes remaining unresolved for extended periods.