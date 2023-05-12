Legal Hurdle Emerges for Tinubu’s Presidential Oath

In a surprising turn of events, a group of five residents from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have launched a legal action to stop the impending swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The stakes couldn’t be higher with less than three weeks until the scheduled ceremony.
In the case numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, the group has requested an injunction to prevent the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, or any other judicial or authoritative figure, from inaugurating any candidate from the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
This, they argue, should be on hold until a judicial determination verifies that the candidate meets the requirements of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.
The plaintiffs further seek a series of declarations.
They assert that they, along with other FCT residents, have a legal and constitutional right to be heard regarding the requirement that a President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes in the first ballot in the FCT, Abuja.
They also contend that no state can simultaneously be the FCT for any purpose, particularly under Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.
They argue that no candidate from the February 25 presidential election can be legitimately declared elected President without obtaining at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT, Abuja.
Moreover, they insist that no candidate from the same election can be legitimately inaugurated as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without securing 25% of the votes cast in FCT, Abuja.
The group maintains that the term of office of the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, endures until a successor is determined by the Constitution’s provisions and duly inaugurated.
They also seek to suspend any declaration and/or issuance of a Certificate of Return to any candidate from the February 25 presidential election unless it is judicially established that such a candidate has met the conditions stated in Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.
The plaintiffs, identifying themselves as “registered voters of the FCT, Abuja,” are Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffery Ucheh, Osang Paul, and Chibuike Nwachukwu.
They have named the Attorney-General of the Federation and the CJN the 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively.
Editor’s Take
An Unprecedented Challenge to Nigeria’s Democratic Process
The recent legal action taken by five residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to halt the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, raises important questions about the nature of our democracy and the interpretation of our Constitution.
At the heart of this issue is what constitutes a valid election. The plaintiffs argue that the President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes in the first ballot in the FCT, Abuja.
They contend that no state can simultaneously be the FCT for any purpose, particularly under Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution.
This raises a significant constitutional query that, until now, has been largely unexplored.
If the court upholds this argument, it could have far-reaching implications for future elections.
It would fundamentally change the understanding of what constitutes a valid election and potentially invalidate past election results.
It’s an argument that demands critical attention, as it may redefine Nigeria’s electoral system and constitutional law interpretation.
It’s crucial to note that the plaintiffs are not just challenging the election outcome.
They’re also questioning the very fabric of our democratic process, arguing that the term of the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, endures until a successor meets specific constitutional requirements and is duly inaugurated.
This case represents a juncture where the courts, and indeed all Nigerians, must weigh the importance of a smooth transition of power against the need for clarity and precision in our constitutional processes. It is a delicate balance to strike.
The defendants, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the CJN, now bear the responsibility of providing compelling counter-arguments to these claims.
They must strive to uphold the integrity of the democratic process while navigating the complex waters of constitutional interpretation.
While the court deliberates, the nation waits.
The days leading up to the scheduled inauguration will be a tense period fraught with uncertainty.
This case is a stark reminder that every citizen’s voice matters and that our democratic process is, and should always be, open to scrutiny and challenge.
The plaintiffs’ actions underscore the importance of active civic participation in our democracy.
Let their actions call all Nigerians to stay informed, engage in the democratic process, and hold our leaders accountable.
It is only through such active participation that our democracy can thrive and our nation can move forward.
Did You Know?
- Under Section 134(2)(b) of Nigeria’s Constitution, for a candidate to be elected in the first ballot, they must have not only the highest number of votes but also at least one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the states and the FCT, Abuja.
- The last time a significant legal challenge of this magnitude occurred was in 2007 during the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua vs. Muhammadu Buhari case.
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is the head of the judicial arm of the Nigerian Government, responsible for the inauguration of the President and Vice-President.
Yohaig NG: Your Portal for the Latest Naija News
Stay up-to-date with the latest Naija news today and every day.
Yohaig NG is your trusted source for news, insights, and analysis that matters.
We encourage our readers to engage, comment, and contribute to our community.
We value your perspective, and your voice can make a difference.
So don’t just read the news – be part of the conversation.