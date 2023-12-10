Local Governments in Nigeria, A Tale of Governors’ Dominance

In Nigeria, the local government system, intended as a grassroots governance tier, has been overshadowed by state governors’ influence since 1999. The constitutionally outlined roles of local governments, ranging from economic planning to public conveniences management, have largely remained unfulfilled. Instead, these local bodies have become extensions of state governors’ will.
Governors have been instrumental in determining the outcomes of local government elections, often ensuring a clean sweep for their parties. This trend was evident in the recent local government elections in Taraba and Ekiti States, where the ruling parties won all seats. Critics, including former Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini, have labeled these elections as “organized crime” and mere “coronation ceremonies,” highlighting the lack of genuine democratic processes.
The opposition parties, particularly the PDP in Ekiti State, have accused the ruling parties of manipulating the elections by appointing their members directly. This practice has raised concerns about the erosion of democracy at the local level.
Political experts, like Professor Hassan Saliu, attribute this trend to the politicization of governance, where local government becomes a lucrative business for state governors. This manipulation of local elections and appointments is seen as a means to control local government resources for personal gain.
The consequences of this governor-centric approach are significant. Local governments, deprived of genuine leadership, fail to develop and address the needs of their communities. Political analyst Chudi Chukwuani emphasizes that such undemocratically elected leaders are unlikely to prioritize local development, leading to stagnation at the grassroots level.
To address this, organizations like Yiaga Africa call for constitutional amendments to reinforce local government autonomy and democratic integrity. Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, stresses the need for local governments to function independently, suggesting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should oversee local elections to ensure fairness and genuine representation.
Editorial
We, as observers of Nigeria’s political landscape, find the current state of local governance deeply concerning. The essence of democracy is its roots in the people’s will, yet what we witness at the local government level in Nigeria is a stark deviation from this ideal. The local government, ideally a bastion of grassroots democracy, has been reduced to a mere puppet in the hands of state governors.
This trend is not just a political issue; it’s a crisis of democratic values. When local elections are manipulated or controlled by state governors, the very foundation of democracy is shaken. It’s a scenario where the voice of the people is muffled, and their right to choose their leaders is usurped. This is not just about political parties or their rivalries; it’s about the fundamental rights of citizens at the grassroots level.
The implications of this are far-reaching. Local governments, which should be the most attuned to the needs of their communities, are rendered ineffective. Development stalls, and the people’s needs are sidelined. This is not just a failure of governance; it’s a betrayal of the trust that the people place in their democratic institutions.
The solution lies in a robust constitutional amendment that empowers local governments, ensuring their autonomy and shielding them from state-level interference. The role of INEC in local elections cannot be overstated. By bringing local elections under the purview of INEC, we can ensure that these elections are free, fair, and reflective of the people’s will.
We must remember that the strength of a democracy is measured not just by the freedom of its elections but by the independence of its smallest units of governance. Strengthening local governments is not just a political necessity; it’s a democratic imperative. We must strive for a Nigeria where democracy is not just a concept but a lived reality at every level of governance.
Delving deeper into the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the context of local government elections in Nigeria, it’s essential to understand the broader implications of INEC’s involvement. INEC, established to ensure free, fair, and credible elections at the national level, represents a beacon of democratic integrity. Its expansion to oversee local government elections could be a game-changer in reinforcing the democratic fabric of Nigeria’s grassroots governance.
Currently, the conduct of local government elections falls under the jurisdiction of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs). However, the credibility and independence of these SIECs have often been called into question. Allegations of bias, manipulation, and undue influence from state governors have marred the integrity of local elections. This situation has led to a growing chorus for INEC to take over the conduct of these elections, a move that could ensure greater impartiality and adherence to democratic principles.
The involvement of INEC in local elections would bring several benefits. Firstly, it would enhance the credibility of the electoral process at the local level. INEC’s national reach and established infrastructure for conducting elections could ensure more standardized and transparent electoral processes across all local governments. This shift could significantly reduce the instances of electoral fraud and manipulation that have plagued local government elections.
Secondly, INEC’s oversight could foster greater political competition and diversity. With a more level playing field, smaller political parties and independent candidates would stand a better chance of competing effectively. This increased competition could lead to more responsive and accountable local governance, as leaders would be elected based on merit and public support rather than political patronage.
However, this proposed shift is not without its challenges. The logistical and financial implications of INEC conducting local government elections across Nigeria’s vast and diverse landscape are considerable. There would be a need for increased funding, manpower, and resources to ensure that local elections meet the same standards of fairness and transparency as national elections.
The political will to make this transition is crucial. It requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the federal government, state governments, political parties, and civil society, to push for the necessary constitutional amendments. The resistance from state governors, who currently wield significant influence over local elections, cannot be underestimated.
The involvement of INEC in local government elections is not just an administrative change; it’s a step towards deepening democracy in Nigeria. It’s about bringing the ideals of democracy to the most fundamental level of governance. As we advocate for this change, we must also prepare for the challenges it entails. Strengthening INEC’s capacity, ensuring adequate funding, and building a broad-based consensus are essential steps in this journey towards a more democratic Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has 774 local government areas, each intended to function as a self-governing entity within the federal structure.
- The concept of local government autonomy is a contentious issue in Nigeria, with several failed attempts at constitutional amendments to grant full autonomy to local governments.
- Local governments in Nigeria are responsible for basic services like primary education and healthcare, which are crucial for grassroots development.
- The joint account system between state governments and local governments in Nigeria has been a subject of debate, with many advocating for direct allocation of funds to local governments.
- The Nigerian constitution mandates the establishment of a State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) in each state, responsible for conducting local government elections. However, the effectiveness and independence of these commissions have been questioned.