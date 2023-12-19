LP’s Itubo Calls for Reconciliation Between Wike and Fubara in Rivers State

Amid escalating political tensions in Rivers State, Labour Party’s 2023 Governorship Candidate, Beatrice Itubo, has called for reconciliation between former governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Itubo urged Wike, currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to mend fences with Fubara for the betterment of the state.
Itubo emphasized that the ongoing crisis would adversely affect the people of Rivers State, depriving them of the benefits of democracy. She revealed that she had withdrawn her petition against Governor Fubara’s election at the Supreme Court to facilitate peace, citing the volatile and tense situation in the state.
The Labour Party candidate expressed her belief in Fubara’s democratic values and pro-worker stance as reasons for her decision. Rivers State has witnessed significant political upheaval recently, with the state House of Assembly becoming a battleground. The rift between Wike and Fubara led to 27 lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the APC, the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and numerous resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.
Despite interventions by President Bola Tinubu and other elder statesmen, the political turmoil in the oil-rich South-South state shows no signs of abating.
Editorial:
The appeal by Beatrice Itubo for reconciliation between Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers State is a crucial call for unity and stability in a region currently marred by political strife. Itubo’s decision to withdraw her legal challenge against Governor Fubara’s election is a commendable step towards fostering peace and prioritizing the state’s welfare over political disagreements.
The political crisis in Rivers State, characterized by defections, parallel legislative sittings, and administrative upheavals, underscores the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms in Nigerian politics. The ongoing feud disrupts governance and hinders the delivery of essential services and development projects to the citizens.
The role of elder statesmen and national figures like President Bola Tinubu in mediating such conflicts is vital. Their involvement can help bridge divides and encourage dialogue among conflicting parties. However, lasting peace in Rivers State requires more than temporary interventions; it calls for a fundamental shift in the political culture towards cooperation and mutual respect.
The situation in Rivers State serves as a reminder of the importance of political stability for the effective functioning of democracy. Leaders at all levels must work collaboratively, putting the people’s interests above personal or party agendas.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s most economically significant states due to its vast oil and gas resources.
- Political defections, often called ‘cross-carpeting’ in Nigerian politics, can significantly alter the balance of power in state legislatures and governments.
- The role of the state House of Assembly is crucial in maintaining legislative order and ensuring the smooth functioning of the state’s democratic processes.
- Reconciliation and conflict resolution in politics are essential for maintaining stability, especially in regions with a history of political volatility.
- The involvement of national political figures in state-level disputes reflects the interconnected nature of Nigerian politics, where local issues often have national implications.