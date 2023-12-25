Makinde Warns Ousted Lg Chairmen Against Destabilizing Oyo

On December 24, 2023, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde addressed the issue of the former Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities chairmen, whom he had dismissed during his first term. He sternly warned these ex-chairmen against their ongoing attempts to destabilize the state. Makinde accused them of employing underhanded tactics to distract his administration and harm the state’s populace but was confident they would fail.
The governor revealed that these former officials had been actively seeking various court processes to challenge their dismissal. However, he assured that his government remained focused and would lawfully pursue these ex-chairmen to hold them accountable for their actions. This statement was made during an end-of-the-year Media Chat hosted by the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) broadcast on 16 radio stations nationwide.
Makinde also discussed the state’s economic prospects, expressing optimism about a turnaround shortly. Despite the national economic challenges, he was confident that Oyo State would soon be in a much better position. This optimism follows his recent signing of the N438.4 Billion 2024 Budget of Economic Recovery into law, a move he described as part of well-detailed and thought-out decisions to secure the state’s future while addressing current needs.
The governor highlighted the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) initiative, introduced in response to removing fuel subsidies, as a critical part of these decisions. SAfER focuses on food and transportation to assist the populace, extending beyond Ibadan to other parts of the state.
Addressing a recent garnishee order on state government accounts obtained by the sacked chairmen, Makinde labelled their actions as legal rascality. He vowed that his government would not succumb to pressure to misallocate state funds and would exhaust all legal avenues first. He justified the dismissal of the ex-LG chairmen, citing their election’s unconstitutionality and reaffirmed his decision, stating he would make the same choice if faced with the situation again.
Editorial
Governor Seyi Makinde’s firm stance against the former local government chairmen in Oyo State is a significant moment in the state’s governance. His decision to dismiss these officials, based on the unconstitutionality of their election, and his subsequent refusal to bow to their legal challenges demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law and the constitution.
This situation underscores the delicate balance between political administration and legal frameworks within state governance. Makinde’s approach, focusing on the long-term economic recovery and sustainable development of Oyo State, reflects a leadership style that prioritizes strategic planning and the welfare of the citizenry over short-term political gains.
However, it also raises questions about political stability and the handling of dissent within the state’s political landscape. While it is crucial to maintain law and order, it is equally essential to ensure that political disagreements and transitions occur within a framework that respects democratic principles and the rights of all parties involved.
As Oyo State moves forward under Makinde’s leadership, the focus should remain on transparent and accountable governance, economic recovery, and inclusive development. The challenges the dismissed chairmen pose should be addressed through legal and democratic means, ensuring that political unrest does not hinder the state’s progress.
While the governor’s actions may be necessary to maintain order and progress, they should also be accompanied by efforts to foster dialogue and reconciliation. The ultimate goal should be a stable, prosperous, and united Oyo State, where the rule of law prevails, and all citizens have a voice in shaping their future.
- Oyo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.
- Seyi Makinde, elected in 2019, is the current governor of Oyo State, known for his focus on education, health, and economic development.
- The Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in Nigeria are created to bring government closer to the people at the grassroots level.
- Oyo State has a diverse economy, with agriculture, manufacturing, and trade as key sectors.
- The state is home to several notable landmarks, including the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s first university, and the ancient city of Oyo, once the capital of the Yoruba empire.