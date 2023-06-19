Mass Resignation in Imo State PDP: Seven Committee Members Abandon Party

In a surprising turn, seven members of the state Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State announced their resignations on Sunday morning.
The members, who also withdrew their memberships from the party, held a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.
Collins Opurozor, the party’s state publicity secretary until his resignation, led the announcement. He stated that the party’s candidate for the upcoming November 11 governorship election, Samuel Anyanwu, lacks the necessary qualities to govern the state.
The other members who resigned include the secretary of the party Ray Emeana; the youth leader Greg Nwadike, the deputy state chairman Martin Ejiogu; the state woman leader Maria Mbakwe, Josiah Eze; State Treasurer, and Chibuisi Obido; the State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone.
Imo State PDP Resignations: A Sign of Internal Strife and Leadership Crisis
The recent mass resignation of seven members of the state Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State indicates the internal strife and leadership crisis plaguing the party.
The members, including key figures such as the state publicity secretary and the party’s secretary, have resigned and withdrawn their memberships from the party.
Critics may argue that this is a sign of a deeply divided party, unable to manage its internal affairs, let alone govern a state. They may point to the members’ criticism of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, as evidence of a lack of confidence in the party’s leadership.
However, it is essential to note that internal disagreements and power struggles are not uncommon in political parties. What matters is how these disagreements are managed and resolved. In this case, the PDP must take swift action to address the concerns raised by the resigning members and work towards rebuilding trust and unity within the party.
The party must also ensure that its gubernatorial candidate has the confidence of the party members and the capability to govern the state effectively. The PDP must remember that its primary responsibility is to the people of Imo State.
Therefore, a candidate who can deliver on their expectations and aspirations must be put forward.
Did you know?
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and has been a major political party in Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.
- The PDP has produced three presidents since Nigeria’s return to democracy: Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.
- Imo State, located in southeastern Nigeria, has over 4 million people.
- The state is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to many festivals and traditional events.
- Imo State has produced many notable figures in Nigerian politics, including former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha.
