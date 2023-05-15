Mega-Bridge Project Named in Honor of Ex-President Jonathan by Governor Umahi

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan expressed his gratitude to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, who recently named a grand bridge project after him, immortalizing his name.
Jonathan expressed his gratitude while unveiling the massive Iyere bridge in Afikpo South Local Government Area (LGA) that carries his name.
Accompanied by his wife at the unveiling, he conveyed that his family would forever be indebted to Governor Umahi for his act of recognition.
Jonathan said,
“Children yet unborn will know that there is one Goodluck Jonathan.”
Jonathan prayed for the successful utilization of the bridge for the state’s benefit and for everyone who would use it.
In addition, Jonathan also inaugurated the extensive 23.5km Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana-Ekoli road.
He admired the scale and quality of infrastructural projects under Governor Umahi.
He praised Umahi’s achievements compared to other states, particularly those created alongside Ebonyi, and commended him for the quality of work done for his people.
He said,
“The type of projects I see here, I don’t see in those states and I sometimes wonder where you get money to be executing these kinds of projects.”
Jonathan recognized Governor Umahi as a prudent resource manager, greatly benefiting the state.
He prayed for the governor and his wife to continue their successful trajectory as they remained dedicated to the welfare of the people.
In response, Governor Umahi thanked Jonathan and his wife for gracing the occasion and noted that they deserved the honor accorded to them.
He further stated that he was inaugurating several projects to ensure they benefit the people.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a brief airport reception was held for Jonathan and his wife at the Muhammadu Buhari international airport, Onueke, Ebonyi.
Editor’s Take
Honoring the Past, Building for the Future
The recent decision by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to name a significant bridge project after former President Goodluck Jonathan is more than a recognition of past leadership.
It reflects a nation that values its history and is determined to build a prosperous future.
Governor Umahi’s administration is known for its commitment to infrastructural development.
The unveiling of the grand Iyere bridge and the 23.5km Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana-Ekoli road marks yet another milestone in the state’s drive for growth.
As the nation traverses this bridge, we are reminded of the former president’s contributions and the critical role infrastructure plays in connecting communities and fostering economic growth.
However, the task doesn’t end with building bridges and roads.
The government must ensure proper maintenance and utilization of these infrastructures. Therefore, the authorities should establish appropriate maintenance strategies to prolong the lifespan of these projects.
Moreover, the governor’s prudence in managing resources, as acknowledged by the former president, sets a positive precedent for other state leaders.
Transparency and efficiency in allocating and utilizing funds should be a standard practice in all states.
The citizens, on their part, should take ownership of these public properties.
They should use them responsibly and report any damages.
They should also hold the government accountable for the maintenance and future development projects.
While we celebrate these achievements, let’s remember that infrastructural development is a continuous process.
It requires collective effort, accountability, and a commitment to progress.
Did you know?
- Goodluck Jonathan served as the President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.
- Ebonyi State, often described as the “Salt of the Nation,” was created in 1996 and is known for its significant salt deposits.
- Infrastructure development, like the construction of bridges and roads, has been linked to significant economic growth in many countries. Studies suggest that every 1% increase in infrastructure development contributes to a 1% increase in GDP per capita.
