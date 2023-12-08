Melaye Reflects on Kogi Election, Stresses Unity for Future Success

Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for the Kogi State governorship, has reflected on the lessons learned from the November 11 election, emphasizing the need for broader regional cooperation in future elections. Yohaig NG reports that Usman Ododo of the APC was declared the state’s governorship election winner.
Melaye, who finished third, shared his insights at a dinner in Abuja, stating, “It is not how it ended. It is a process for me, and many of you did marvellously well. And my consolation is that there was no election. If it was a proper election, where tenets and doctrines of democracy are respected, it will not be the way it is.”
He expressed disappointment that despite his popularity, the lack of support from Kogi West contributed to his loss. Melaye noted, “We have a good spread irrespective of the suppression of our votes. Even in the Central, where they wrote results, we got votes in some places. In some of the results, we saw the mutilations where our votes were being cancelled.”
Melaye added, “This election proved that you were all right about supporting me as the most popular candidate of all the three candidates from the West, and they have already been preaching about the spread, and the spread also manifested in the elections.”
Reflecting on the broader implications, Melaye said, “The East now know more than ever before that they cannot become governor alone. You will have to collaborate with another zone to become governor. And for those of us from the West, next time, we should listen to words of wisdom from our elders and not from commercialized characters.”
Former Kogi State Governor Idris Wada also emphasized the importance of an alliance between the East and the West for future electoral success. “As we are all here, we should keep that in mind. Keep it watered; let it be fresh. So we won’t struggle in the next election,” he added.
Editorial
The recent Kogi State governorship election, as reflected upon by Senator Dino Melaye, offers a profound lesson in the dynamics of political collaboration and regional alliances. The election’s outcome, where a single senatorial district’s candidate could not secure victory, underscores a fundamental truth in democratic processes: the power of unity and the necessity of cross-regional cooperation.
We, as observers and participants in the democratic process, must understand that elections are not just about individual candidates or parties; they are about the collective will and the shared aspirations of diverse groups. The Kogi election serves as a reminder that no single region can dictate the political landscape unilaterally. It calls for a broader vision that transcends regional biases and embraces a more inclusive approach.
The lessons from Kogi are clear: the need for political maturity, the importance of listening to the wisdom of experienced leaders, and the avoidance of divisive tactics. These lessons are not just for Kogi but for all of Nigeria as we navigate our complex political terrain. We must learn to build bridges, understand and respect our nation’s diversity, and work together for the common good.
As we move forward, let us hold onto these lessons. Let us strive for a political culture that values collaboration over confrontation, unity over division, and wisdom over short-term gains. In doing so, we not only honour the democratic process but also pave the way for a more prosperous and harmonious Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State, formed in 1991, is one of Nigeria’s youngest states and is unique for its confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers.
- The state is ethnically diverse, with over 45 ethnic groups, including the Igala, Ebira, and Okun, each with distinct cultural practices.
- Kogi State is rich in natural resources, including coal, limestone, iron, petroleum, and tin, playing a significant role in Nigeria’s industrial sector.
- The state has a significant agricultural sector, with crops like cassava, yam, rice, maize, guinea corn, and beans as significant staples.
- Kogi State is home to the Ajaokuta Steel Company, one of the largest steel complexes in Africa, although it has mainly remained non-operational for years.