The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), a regional group from North Central Nigeria, has labelled the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, as a dangerous politician. The group has called for the Department of State Service (DSS) to invite him for questioning following recent comments he made about Islamisation.
The MBF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Isuwa Dogo, has warned President Bola Tinubu and the current governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, to be cautious in their dealings with el-Rufai.
The group has expressed concern over el-Rufai’s comments on the eve of his departure from office, where he discussed his plans to establish a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna State, a strategy he hoped to replicate at the federal level.
The MBF has criticised el-Rufai’s tenure as governor, stating that Kaduna State became a hub for kidnappings and violent crimes under his watch. The group has called on Nigerian security agencies to monitor el-Rufai and invite him for questioning by the secret police.
Editorial:
El-Rufai’s Islamisation Comments: A Threat to National Unity
The recent comments made by the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, about Islamisation, have sparked a wave of controversy and concern across the nation. The Middle Belt Forum’s call for the Department of State Service to invite el-Rufai for questioning highlights the seriousness of the issue.
While some may argue that el-Rufai’s comments are merely political rhetoric, it is essential to consider the potential implications of such statements. They not only stoke religious tensions but also threaten the unity and stability of our nation.
However, it is crucial to note that the issue at hand is not about religion but about the misuse of religion for political gains. The focus should be on promoting unity, peace, and development rather than exploiting religious differences to create division.
The government and security agencies must take these concerns seriously. They should ensure that politicians do not use religion as a tool for division and discord. It is also crucial for political leaders to promote dialogue and understanding among Nigeria’s diverse religious groups.
The situation calls for a thorough investigation into el-Rufai’s comments and actions during his tenure as governor. This is not about targeting an individual but about preserving the unity and harmony of our nation.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is home to over 200 million people, making it the most populous country in Africa.
- The country is known for its religious diversity, with Christianity and Islam being the two major religions.
- Kaduna State, where Nasir el-Rufai served as governor, is located in the North Central region of Nigeria.
- The Middle Belt Forum is a socio-political group representing the interests of the people in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency is the Department of State Service (DSS).
