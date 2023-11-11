Millions Vote in Pivotal Governor Elections in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

Today marks a significant day in the states of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi, as over 5.1 million voters, having collected their permanent voter cards, are set to elect their new governors. This follows months of intense campaigning and preparation by various stakeholders.
In Bayelsa State, out of 1,056,862 registered voters, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs. Imo State sees 2,318,919 out of 2,419,922 registered voters ready to cast their votes, while in Kogi State, 1,833,160 out of 1,932,654 registered voters have collected their PVCs.
The incumbent governors of Bayelsa and Imo, Douye Diri and Hope Uzodimma, are both seeking re-election, facing competition from multiple candidates. In Kogi State, the election is open as 18 candidates vie to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello.
In Imo State, Governor Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress faces 17 other candidates, with Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party being his main contenders. Bayelsa State’s Governor Diri, also of the PDP, is up against 15 other candidates, including Timipre Sylva of the APC, a former state governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.
Kogi State’s election features a contest between candidates from the APC, PDP, SDP, and ADC, among others. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has assured the residents of all three states of their security during the elections, warning political actors against any acts of violence.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its readiness to upload polling unit results on its INEC Result Viewing portal and has made arrangements for land and maritime transportation to ensure the timely commencement of voting.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significance of these governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. These elections are not just about choosing leaders; they are a reflection of the democratic process and the will of the people in action.
The high number of voters who have collected their PVCs is encouraging and shows a commendable level of civic engagement. However, the shadow of past electoral violence and the fears of voter apathy in some areas cannot be overlooked. The security assurances given by the National Security Adviser must be not just words but are backed by action to ensure a peaceful and fair election.
The role of INEC in this process is crucial. Their commitment to uploading results in real-time is a positive step towards transparency and should be upheld rigorously. The smooth conduct of these elections can serve as a benchmark for future electoral processes in Nigeria.
We urge the voters in these states to exercise their democratic rights with responsibility and hope. The choice of their leaders should be based on informed decisions, reflecting their aspirations for their states’ future.
These elections are a test of Nigeria’s democratic maturity. We hope that they will be conducted in a manner that is free, fair, and peaceful, setting a precedent for future elections in the country.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State was created in 1996 and is known as the ‘Glory of all Lands’ due to its abundant natural resources, especially crude oil.
- Imo State is often referred to as the ‘Eastern Heartland’ and is notable for its rich cultural heritage and numerous festivals.
- Kogi State is uniquely positioned as the only state in Nigeria that shares a boundary with ten other states.
- Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Nigeria contain biometric data and are used to prevent electoral fraud.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 and is responsible for organizing and supervising all elections in Nigeria.