Momodu Criticises Wike: Rivers Isn’t Your Personal Estate

Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has openly criticised Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Momodu expressed his concerns over Wike’s behaviour, suggesting that he acts as though he owns Rivers State.
In a post on his X handle (previously known as Twitter), Momodu praised Wike for his infrastructural achievements during his tenure as the Rivers State governor. However, he also pointed out Wike’s flaws, including his inability to manage his anger and his tendency to forget the blessings he has received.
Momodu’s comments were direct: “Rivers is neither your property nor perpetual inheritance. There were governors long before you, and there will be others after you.”
He went on to remind Wike of his journey from a Local Government Chairman to Chief of Staff, Minister of State Education, and eventually an eight-year tenure as governor. Despite these achievements, Momodu observed that Wike’s insatiable thirst for power often overshadowed his accomplishments.
The critique came in the wake of political tensions in Rivers State, where efforts were made to impeach the current governor, Sim Fubara. This led to the arrest of 122 youths during a protest in Port Harcourt. Notably, President Bola Tinubu and governors from the Peoples Democratic Party intervened to halt the impeachment proceedings against Fubara.
Editorial:
The Balance of Power and Responsibility in Governance
At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of leadership and the responsibilities that come with it. The recent comments by Dele Momodu towards Nyesom Wike highlight a broader issue in governance: the balance between power and responsibility. While leaders are entrusted with power, they must wield it responsibly, ensuring that their actions benefit the greater good.
Rivers State, with its rich history and diverse population, deserves leadership that prioritises its people over personal ambitions. Wike’s achievements in infrastructure are commendable, but leadership goes beyond tangible projects. It’s about creating an environment where every citizen feels valued, heard, and protected.
We urge leaders, not just in Rivers State but across Nigeria, to reflect on their roles and the impact of their decisions on the people they serve. It’s essential to remember that leadership is a privilege, not a right. And with this privilege comes the duty to serve with humility, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the betterment of society.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is named after the many rivers that border its territory.
- The state is home to the Niger Delta, a region rich in petroleum and natural gas.
- Port Harcourt, the state capital, is often referred to as the “Garden City” because of its greenery and scenic beauty.
- Rivers State has a diverse ethnic composition, with the Ikwerre, Kalabari, and Okrika being some of the major ethnic groups.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage, with festivals like the Boating Regatta and the Ikwerre Wine Carrying Festival being celebrated with much enthusiasm.