Monday Okpebholo Wins Edo APC Governorship Primary

Senator Monday Okpebholo has triumphed in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the upcoming September 2024 governorship election in Edo State, securing 12,433 votes to outpace eleven other contenders. The announcement was made by the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, who chaired the Revised APC Edo Gubernatorial Election Committee. The primary saw 41,784 votes cast, with 31,863 being accredited, all deemed valid, showcasing a race among 12 participants.
This primary came after the National Working Committee of the APC annulled a previous primary that had led to the emergence of different winners, as declared by various party officials. The decision to restart the primary was made to ensure a fair and conclusive selection process for the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Edo State.
Editorial
The resolution of the APC governorship primary in Edo State, culminating in Senator Monday Okpebholo’s victory, marks a significant step towards consolidating the party’s strategy for the forthcoming gubernatorial election. This development not only underscores the importance of internal democracy within political parties but also highlights the APC’s commitment to presenting a united front ahead of critical electoral contests.
The initial confusion surrounding the primary underscores political parties’ challenges in managing internal contests and the imperative for clear and transparent processes. The intervention by the APC’s National Working Committee to annul the disputed primary and mandate a fresh election demonstrates a proactive approach to ensuring legitimacy and fairness in candidate selection.
As Edo State gears up for the gubernatorial election, the focus will undoubtedly shift to how the APC and its newly elected candidate, Senator Okpebholo, will articulate their vision for the state and engage with the electorate. This primary outcome also sets the stage for a competitive political landscape in Edo State, where governance, development, and public service will be key themes in the discourse leading up to the election.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is a critical battleground in Nigerian politics, with a history of closely contested elections and significant political shifts.
- The role of primary elections in determining political parties’ candidates is crucial for the democratic process, ensuring that party members have a say in their representation.
- The intervention of party national committees in primary elections can be a double-edged sword, balancing the need for oversight with the autonomy of local party structures.
- The outcome of gubernatorial elections in states like Edo has broader implications for national politics, reflecting the political dynamics and voter sentiments that can influence future electoral cycles.
- The successful conduct of primary elections, free from disputes and irregularities, is essential for credibility and strengthening democratic institutions in Nigeria.