N/Central Governors Remain Silent on NASS Zoning Formula, Refutes Media Claims – AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has clarified that the North Central zone governors have not publicly announced their stance regarding the National Assembly’s zoning formula for parliamentary positions.
This assertion comes as he debunks a previous media report that allegedly quoted these governors as opposing the APC leadership’s viewpoint.
In a recent press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor emphasized that the region’s governors, as party leaders, are not inclined to be aggressive against the party’s stance.
Instead, they engage in strategic discussions with various stakeholders to negotiate a more advantageous agreement for the North Central region.
AbdulRazaq stated,
“The media’s reports suggesting our rejection of the APC’s position is a gross misinterpretation of our strategy. These reports lack factual basis. We have our own established communication channels which we are currently utilizing.”
The governor stressed the importance of party unity and avoiding unnecessary public tension, adding,
“We are members of the party and will refrain from making public statements or actions that might undermine our leadership or cause unnecessary tension in the political landscape. That is not our approach.”
Editor’s Take: “Party Unity Over Public Unrest: N/Central Governors’ Stance on NASS Zoning”
North Central zone governors have been thrust into the spotlight recently due to the controversy surrounding the zoning formula for parliamentary positions in the National Assembly.
Contrary to reports, they have not rejected the APC’s position, instead choosing a path of strategic discussions with stakeholders.
There is an air of uncertainty as these governors, prominent party leaders of the region, navigate the tricky waters of party politics.
They are tasked with securing a more favourable deal for the North Central while maintaining a non-confrontational stance towards the party’s position.
Opposition voices have used this situation to fuel unnecessary tension in the political landscape, a tactic the governors have astutely avoided.
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara stressed,
“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish our leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”
It is crucial that those in power, particularly the APC leadership, take note of this constructive approach.
They must ensure that the North Central governors are given an excellent platform to express their concerns and negotiate better terms for their region.
This will not only defuse tension but will also reinforce party unity and the democratic process.
This situation calls for readers to stay informed and discerning.
It is essential not to be swayed by misleading reports and instead focus on these governors’ actions as they strive to benefit their region.
Did You Know?
- The North Central zone of Nigeria comprises six states: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.
- The zoning formula for parliamentary positions in the National Assembly significantly determines Nigeria’s political balance of power.
- The APC (All Progressives Congress) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
