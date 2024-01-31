NAF Requests INEC to Clear Outstanding Bills for Airlifting Election Materials

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff, has requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to settle its outstanding bills to facilitate the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) assistance in airlifting materials for the upcoming by-elections on February 3. This demand was made during INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s visit to Abubakar in Abuja, seeking NAF’s support for the elections.
INEC is set to conduct by-elections and re-runs in 26 states, involving three senatorial districts and 17 federal and 28 state constituencies across 80 local government areas. The commission aims to fill vacancies in national and state assemblies due to deaths or resignations of members. Yakubu emphasized the logistical challenge of deploying election materials, particularly to remote locations in the northeast, southeast, and southwest geopolitical zones.
Abubakar assured INEC of NAF’s readiness to support the electoral process, as it has previously done. However, he highlighted the need for early movement of materials due to the capacity of available aircraft and the ongoing maintenance of the C-130s. The settlement of INEC’s outstanding bills with NAF was stressed as crucial for better service provision.
Editorial:
The Nigerian Air Force’s request for the settlement of outstanding bills by INEC before assisting in the airlift of election materials underscores the interdependence of national institutions in executing critical national tasks. This situation highlights the importance of financial accountability and timely settlements to ensure smooth operational collaboration, especially in crucial events like national elections.
The logistical challenges faced by INEC in distributing election materials across diverse and sometimes remote regions of Nigeria emphasize the complexity of conducting nationwide elections. The reliance on the Nigerian Air Force for the transportation of these materials reflects the strategic role of the military in supporting civilian national processes.
As Nigeria prepares for these by-elections, the collaboration between INEC and NAF reminds us of the collective effort required to uphold democratic processes. Ensuring that all logistical and financial aspects are addressed promptly is crucial for the credibility and success of the elections.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Air Force supports civilian authorities in various capacities, including logistical support during national elections.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising all elections in Nigeria, a task that involves complex logistical challenges.
- The C-130 aircraft, mentioned by Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is a versatile military transport aircraft used by the Nigerian Air Force for various operations, including the transportation of election materials.
- The by-elections in Nigeria are conducted to fill vacancies in legislative bodies caused by various reasons, including the death or resignation of members.
- The collaboration between military and civilian institutions in Nigeria demonstrates the multifaceted role of the armed forces in national development and democratic processes.