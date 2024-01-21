Nasarawa Governor Declares No Further Political Aspirations Post-Tenure

Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, has made a clear statement about his political future, asserting that he has no ambitions to pursue any legislative roles, either in the Senate or the House of Representatives, after his governorship tenure. Governor Sule, who first assumed office in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress, recently faced a challenge from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, David Ombugadu, regarding his 2023 election victory.
The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal initially overturned Sule’s victory, declaring Ombugadu the winner. However, Sule’s appeal was successful, and the Supreme Court ultimately upheld his election. In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Governor Sule emphasized that his primary goal was to govern Nasarawa State and not to seek other political offices such as senator or representative. He categorically stated that he had no aspirations to become president and confidently affirmed that he would not pursue a Senate position after completing his eight-year term as governor.
Governor Sule expressed his anticipation of winning the Supreme Court judgment and his eagerness to focus on governance now that the legal battle is over. His declaration comes amidst criticisms from prominent activist Aisha Yesufu, who condemned the Supreme Court’s decision, claiming it denied the people’s mandate.
Editorial
Governor Abdullahi Sule’s recent declaration of having no political ambitions beyond his tenure as Nasarawa State’s governor is a notable stance in Nigerian politics. This announcement, particularly in a political landscape where career politicians often seek continuous office, represents a shift from the norm. It raises crucial questions about the nature of political service and the future of governance in Nigeria.
Governor Sule’s focus on his role as a state governor, rather than aspiring for higher or continuous political positions, suggests a dedication to his immediate responsibilities. This approach could set a precedent for other politicians to prioritize effective governance over personal political ambitions. It also opens the political arena for fresh perspectives and new leadership, potentially invigorating the political process with new ideas and approaches.
However, this stance also highlights the need for robust political and governance structures to sustain progress beyond individual tenures. Effective governance should not rely on a single individual’s tenure but should be embedded in the system, ensuring continuity and stability regardless of who is in office.
As Nigeria continues to evolve politically, the focus should be on strengthening institutions, promoting good governance, and ensuring that political roles are seen as opportunities for public service rather than personal advancement. Governor Sule’s decision not to pursue further political roles post-tenure could be a step towards this paradigm shift in Nigerian politics.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, located in North-Central Nigeria, was created in 1996 from the western half of Plateau State.
- Before becoming governor, Abdullahi Sule had a successful career in the private sector, including serving as the Group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), under which Governor Sule ran, is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, which upheld Governor Sule’s election, is the highest in the Nigerian judiciary system.
- Nasarawa State is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s cultural mosaic.