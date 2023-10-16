Nasarawa PDP Challenges Ganduje’s Remarks on Tribunal Outcome

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has expressed strong disapproval of comments made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje. Ganduje had stated the APC’s intent to safeguard the mandate of State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.
This comes after the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal nullified Sule’s election. The PDP’s candidate, David Ombugadu, had contested Sule’s victory in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.
Ganduje, represented by his Vice in the North Central Zone, Muazu Rijau, spoke at a Lafia event. He assured APC stakeholders not to be concerned about the PDP candidate’s tribunal win, emphasizing that the governor’s mandate would remain intact.
However, the PDP, through its Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Hamza, released a statement in Lafia. The party labelled Ganduje’s comments as detrimental to democracy and the rule of law. The PDP emphasised the importance of respecting the Election Tribunal’s verdict and the rule of law. They also called on political leaders to avoid statements that could destabilise the nation’s peace.
Editorial
The recent comments by the APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, have stirred significant controversy. At Yohaig NG, we believe that the essence of democracy lies in respecting the rule of law and the decisions of judicial bodies. The Election Tribunal’s verdict is a testament to the checks and balances inherent in our democratic system.
Political leaders must understand the weight of their words. Statements that undermine the judiciary or hint at bypassing legal processes can erode public trust. Such remarks can also escalate political tensions, which is the last thing Nigeria needs at this juncture.
We urge all political stakeholders, irrespective of party lines, to uphold the principles of democracy. This includes respecting the judiciary’s decisions and ensuring that political discourse remains civil and constructive.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, located in North-Central Nigeria, was created in 1996.
- The state is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage.
- Lafia, the state capital, is a significant commercial hub in the region.
- Nasarawa State is rich in minerals, including barite, salt, and bauxite.
- The state has a mix of Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers, reflecting Nigeria’s diverse religious landscape.