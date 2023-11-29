Nasarawa PDP Protests Appeal Court’s Decision on Governorship Election

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced strong opposition to the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which confirmed Governor Abdullahi Sule as the legitimate winner of the 2023 governorship election. This development follows the state election petitions tribunal’s earlier decision on October 2, which declared David Ombugadu of the PDP the election winner, unseating Sule of the All Progressives Congress.
However, the appellate court overturned this decision, stating that the tribunal erred in its re-computation of votes. This led to a peaceful protest in Lafia, the state capital, where PDP members, led by the state women leader Stella Oboshi, called on the Supreme Court to review the appeal court’s judgment thoroughly. They argued that the judgment did not reflect true democratic principles and expressed concerns over the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration.
Oboshi highlighted specific irregularities, citing discrepancies in voter accreditation and vote counts in certain wards. She emphasized the judiciary’s role in upholding justice, fairness, and merit, arguing that overlooking such glaring irregularities undermines public trust in the justice system.
The PDP also condemned the brutalization of some of its women supporters by security personnel during a protest on Monday. Oboshi called for the protection of peaceful protesters, emphasizing their right to seek justice without facing harassment or violence.
Editorial
The recent protest by the Nasarawa State PDP against the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the governorship election case is a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It highlights the critical role of the judiciary in ensuring electoral justice and the importance of public trust in democratic institutions.
We believe that the judiciary, as a cornerstone of democracy, must meticulously review and address any allegations of electoral irregularities. This is essential to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and the electorate’s confidence in the system. The discrepancies cited by the PDP in Nasarawa State raise serious concerns that warrant thorough investigation.
The treatment of peaceful protesters, particularly the reported brutalization of women, is deeply troubling. Security agencies must uphold the rights of citizens to peaceful protest and expression. Such actions against peaceful demonstrators violate fundamental human rights and undermine the principles of democracy.
This situation calls for a balanced, fair judicial review and respectful approach to civil liberties. The Supreme Court’s intervention in this matter is crucial for upholding the principles of justice and democracy in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa’s Political Landscape: Nasarawa State has a dynamic political environment with a history of closely contested elections.
- Role of the Judiciary in Elections: The judiciary plays a pivotal role in resolving electoral disputes and ensuring the fairness of elections in Nigeria.
- Electoral Irregularities: Allegations of electoral irregularities are a common issue in Nigerian elections, impacting the credibility of the electoral process.
- Peaceful Protests in Nigeria: Peaceful protests are essential to democratic expression in Nigeria, allowing citizens to voice their concerns and seek redress.
- Women’s Participation in Nigerian Politics: Women’s involvement in political protests and activities is crucial for representing diverse perspectives and promoting gender equality in Nigerian politics.