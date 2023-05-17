NASS Race: APC Chairman Warns Akpabio and Abbas

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, cautioned the party’s endorsed candidates for leadership positions in the National Assembly to guard against potential upsets during the inauguration of the 10th legislature.
Adamu expressed these concerns during a meeting with Senator Godswill Akpabio, the favoured candidate for the Senate presidency, and Deputy Senate Presidential aspirant Jibrin Barau.
Adamu encouraged the candidates to arrive early for the inauguration on June 13. This advice stems from the memory of a 2015 incident where Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara ignored the party’s directive, arrived early, and subsequently secured the positions of Senate President and House of Representative Speaker, respectively.
“But let me warn. Don’t be late. I hope I am communicating. Don’t be late. Once bitten, twice shy,” Adamu cautioned, reiterating the need for punctuality.
The meeting with the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) took place one week after the party had micro-zoned the Senate president position to the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Deputy Senate seat to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.
Senator Akpabio and his delegation of 41 senators briefed the party on their ongoing consultations with other disgruntled aspirants and stakeholders. The APC national chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress of their two endorsed candidates for the Senate leadership ahead of the 10th Assembly inauguration.
However, he reminded them,
“All these efforts are outstanding and important, but we are in a democracy, and people are bound to have opinions, and we have no right to stop them.”
Addressing journalists, Akpabio announced that 70 senators-elect were backing his candidacy.
The Senator representing Borno South District, Ali Ndume, confirmed that the 70 senators supporting the Akpabio-Barau ticket were individuals of integrity.
Meanwhile, an aspirant for the Speaker of the coming 10th House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, affirmed his unwavering stand against Abbas. This defiance is seen amidst the “G-7”, a group of speakership aspirants who are displeased with the APC’s leadership zoning plan.
Editorial Take: Democratic Processes and Party Politics
The APC’s move to caution its endorsed candidates for National Assembly leadership highlights the volatile nature of political alliances and the democratic processes within parties.
While the party has micro-zoned positions and endorsed candidates, the final decision still rests on the floor of the Senate and House, highlighting the importance of intra-party democracy and consensus building.
Did you know?
- Godswill Akpabio is a Nigerian lawyer and politician. He was also the Governor of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria from May 29, 2007, to May 29, 2015.
