Ndume Defends Lawmakers’ Chant of Tinubu’s Campaign Song

Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume recently spoke out in defense of lawmakers who chanted President Bola Tinubu’s campaign slogan during the presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly. This act, which involved the mantra ‘On your mandate we shall stand’, faced criticism from various sectors. However, Ndume, representing Borno South, dismissed these concerns during his appearance on the ‘Politics Today’ programme on Channels Television.
Ndume argued that such actions are not unusual or problematic, citing similar instances from the past. “It is not a crime. Honestly, it is not a big deal. In this country, we pick on trivial things,” he stated. He recalled that during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, a similar situation occurred with the ‘Sai Baba’ chant, questioning why Tinubu’s case should be viewed differently.
Further, Ndume contrasted Tinubu’s leadership style with that of former President Buhari. He expressed his belief in President Tinubu’s ability to effect change, emphasizing Tinubu’s authoritative approach and direct involvement in governance. In contrast, Ndume criticized Buhari for his hands-off approach, suggesting it led to a lack of oversight and control over his appointees. “Sometimes people even think Tinubu is too authoritative. No, he takes charge; unlike our former President who will just give you an assignment and will not look over you,” Ndume remarked.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent events in the National Assembly, where lawmakers chanted President Bola Tinubu’s campaign slogan, we find ourselves at a crossroads of political tradition and the expectations of decorum in governance. The act of chanting a campaign slogan in such a formal setting may seem trivial to some, yet it speaks volumes about the current political climate and the nature of leadership in our nation.
We must ask ourselves, what does this signify about our political culture? Is it a harmless show of support or a subtle blurring of the lines between party loyalty and state responsibilities? The comparison drawn by Senator Ali Ndume between Presidents Tinubu and Buhari provides a deeper insight into this discourse. It is not just about a chant; it is about the embodiment of leadership styles and the expectations we set for our leaders.
President Tinubu’s assertive approach, as highlighted by Ndume, may indeed be a breath of fresh air in a political landscape often criticized for its passivity. However, this assertiveness must be balanced with accountability and respect for democratic norms. As we navigate these complex waters, we must remain vigilant, ensuring that our leaders’ actions align with the principles of good governance and public service.
In essence, the actions within the hallowed halls of the National Assembly are a reflection of our broader political ethos. They should not be dismissed as mere trivialities but rather seen as indicators of the prevailing political winds. As we stand at this juncture, let us advocate for a political culture that upholds the dignity of our institutions while embracing dynamic leadership that propels our nation forward.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Assembly is a bicameral body, consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The concept of a Senate Chief Whip, a position currently held by Ali Ndume, originated in the British Parliament and is pivotal in maintaining party discipline.
- The 2024 Appropriation Bill, mentioned in the news story, is a key component of Nigeria’s budgetary process, outlining government spending and priorities for the year.
- ‘Sai Baba’, a chant referenced by Ndume, became a popular slogan during President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaigns, symbolizing support and endorsement.
- Channels Television, where Ndume made his statements, is a leading independent news station in Nigeria, known for its in-depth coverage of political events.