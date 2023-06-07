New SGF, Senator George Akume, Takes Office, Receives Key Reports

On Wednesday, Senator George Akume, the recently inaugurated Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), took up his role and received multiple reports labelled by his predecessor, Boss Mustapha, as “outstanding issues” warranting his attention and action.
In a transfer of duties ceremony held at the Shehu Shagari office complex of the SGF, Mustapha, who had held the position for five and a half years, termed the responsibility demanding.
He handed over several documents to Akume, including reports of inter-ministerial committees, presidential committees, and documents concerning COVID-19 and Boko Haram detainees.
Mustapha further informed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved Executive Order 13 to enhance the performance management, coordination and implementation of Presidential Priorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The aim, he said, was to embed a culture of accountability and transparency in the delivery of services. In addition, Executive Order 14, facilitating the management of Presidential Transition, has been implemented to allow for a smooth and prompt transition for an incoming President.
The former SGF painted a vivid image of the impending task for Akume, noting that are 16 agencies under the scope of the Office of the SGF.
He reiterated the role of the SGF as the arm of the Presidency tasked with ensuring effective coordination and monitoring of the implementation of approved government policies and programmes.
Editorial
The pivotal role of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation cannot be overstated. As Senator George Akume steps into his new role, the raft of reports and challenges that await him underscore the complexity and breadth of the position.
Undeniably, Akume is inheriting several pressing issues, ranging from bilateral agreements and COVID-19 management to the handling of Boko Haram detainees. These matters demand immediate attention and require diligent assessment, strategic thinking, and proactive measures.
It’s worth acknowledging that the efficiency of the previous administration led by Mustapha in delivering reports and addressing various issues offers a solid foundation for Akume to build upon.
The executive orders signed by President Buhari to streamline performance management and facilitate presidential transition also signal progress in governance.
However, the need for more is imminent. As the Nigerian populace continues to grapple with myriad challenges, a more proactive SGF, capable of steering the ship of the state amidst stormy seas, is necessary.
Senator Akume must dig deep into his wealth of experience and harness the agencies’ potential under his purview to create a transformative impact.
There are no quick fixes to the issues confronting Nigeria.
Still, the SGF’s adoption of a transparent, accountable, and inclusive approach to executing his duties is a step in the right direction. It’s time for the Office of the SGF to lead by example and set the pace for implementing government policies and programmes.
Did You Know?
- The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is a position that was established by the Nigerian government in 1960.
- The SGF plays a crucial role in policy formulation, coordination of activities across ministries, and ensuring that the approved policies and programmes of the government are implemented effectively.
- The SGF is also tasked with serving as the President’s and Vice President’s Chief Adviser on policy matters.
- The Office of the SGF comprises five offices headed by Permanent Secretaries.
- The total staff strength of the Office stands at about 1628 civil servants.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for the latest Naija news updates.
Dive into the stories that matter most and engage in informed discussions.
Share your thoughts, offer your perspectives, and be part of the solution.