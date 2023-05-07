Newly Elected Members Advocate Betara For 10th House Speakership

A group of recently elected House of Representatives members, under the banner of New Vision, has announced their support for Hon. Muktar Betara as the speaker for the 10th House of Representatives.
Betara currently represents the Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State.
In a statement released by Peter Akpanke, member-elect from the Obudu/Obaniku/Bekwara federal constituency in Cross River, the group revealed its decision following a meeting of new members-elect from the South-South in Abuja.
The group consists of representatives from various political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and others.
Akpanke, a PDP member, stated that the lawmakers had unanimously agreed to back Betara’s bid for the Speakership, considering him the most qualified among the contenders.
According to the group, Betara has shown genuine commitment to addressing the country’s numerous challenges by working closely with the executive arm.
The New Vision group is actively lobbying for Betara’s candidacy, highlighting his achievements as the current Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and his track record in handling various committee roles.
The group also dismissed the argument that the Northeast cannot simultaneously produce the Vice President and the Speaker, citing historical precedents.
Editorial: A Bold Vision for the 10th House of Representatives
The New Vision group’s support for Hon. Muktar Betara as the next Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives represents a critical moment in Nigerian politics.
It demonstrates the willingness of newly elected lawmakers from different parties to unite behind a single candidate they believe can best address the country’s challenges.
As a nation, Nigeria is grappling with issues such as insecurity, unemployment, and the proper allocation of resources for federal constituencies.
The lawmakers’ endorsement of Betara, based on his past performance and commitment to collaboration, signals a potential shift toward a more effective and responsive legislative body.
As citizens, we must keep a keen eye on the developments within the National Assembly, ensuring that our elected representatives remain accountable and focused on delivering the results we expect.
It is incumbent upon the members of the House to choose a Speaker who embodies their shared vision and values.
Now is the time for lawmakers to work together across party lines to support a leader who can help build a more prosperous Nigeria.
In doing so, they will show that they are dedicated to improving the lives of all Nigerians and delivering on their promises.
